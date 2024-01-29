3 bold predictions for WWE RAW following Royal Rumble 2024

The road to WrestleMania 40 officially began this past Saturday after WWE presented the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While fans now know that Cody Rhodes and Bayley will headline The Show of Shows, plenty of questions remain unanswered following the marquee event.

Therefore, we are going to take a look at 3 things that may happen on Monday Night RAW between now and the Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24. Here's a look:

#3 - A Storm is coming to Monday Night RAW

One of the standout moments from the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday was the in-ring WWE debut of Jade Cargill.

The former AEW star made her much-anticipated debut for World Wrestling Entertainment after signing with the company last year. Cargill showcased her skills to the hilt by displaying impressive strength and athleticism in the ring.

Following her sensational debut, Jade Cargill spoke to the WWE YouTube channel, where she sent a chilling warning to fellow superstars on the roster, as well as fans:

"I’m nothing less than a superstar. What did you think was gonna happen? Did you hear the crowd for the other women like they raved for me? I don’t think so. But I do wanna thank the WWE fanbase because you guys showed up and showed out tonight. I am nothing short of a superstar, I’m Jade Cargill, that was my first introduction. Get ready for everything that comes with me.''

Jade has yet to sign up with a particular brand as of now. But we may see the former TBS Champion link up with Monday Night RAW to feud with top superstars like Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan.

#2 - A future WWE star heads to the Chamber

Apart from Jade Cargill, the traditional Royal Rumble match saw two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker put on a clinical display in his maiden outing.

The 26-year-old speared everything that came his way and never looked overawed by the presence of veteran wrestlers in the ring.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive interview after the Men's Royal Rumble match, Bron stated that he is more than ready for the main roster, especially for the heel stable on RAW: Judgment Day.

"Things didn’t go my way but I’m not done with the Judgment Day by any means. I think tonight I proved I belong on the main roster and this is my home now. I’m ready for the work, I’m ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong, this is what I was born to do. I’m here and I’m ready to go."

In recent years, Bron Breakker has featured on Monday Night RAW as a guest star from NXT. However, after spending two years with the developmental brand, the time seems ripe for the 26-year-old to transition to the main roster.

If Breakker makes the permanent switch to the red brand, the best possible way for WWE Creative to further establish him as a top star would be to feature in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth.

#1 - The Awesome Truth go for gold

Over the past few months, Judgment Day has had a thorn in its flesh in the form of R Truth. The veteran performer has oddly convinced himself that he is a part of the faction despite reviving Awesome Truth with The Miz.

During a recent interview with Fightful, R Truth was asked about how it has been to reunite with The Miz after 13 years. He replied:

"Always fun tagging with Miz, man! Always. Miz is my dog… Running it back. They say everything comes back full circle and it organically did. I think it’s like you almost never forget how to ride a bicycle. That chemistry is still there."

Earlier this month, the duo unsuccessfully locked horns with Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a non-title match on RAW.

This weekend at the Rumble proved that their issues are far from over. Therefore, we could see a Tag Team Title match between the two teams in the coming weeks.

