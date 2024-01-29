AEW star reacts to Jade Cargill's WWE Royal Rumble debut with a four-word message

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's Royal Rumble outing was one for the ages. Her in-ring interaction with Nia Jax got the crowd talking. She didn't win the Royal Rumble, but Big Jade did create a commotion after eliminating The Irresistible Force.

With Jade's magnanimous Royal Rumble outing going viral on social media, an AEW wrestler took it upon himself to comment on it. That wrestler is none other than Shawn Dean, who performs in both the Jacksonville-based company and ROH.

"My homie is a star," the tweet read.

Check out the tweet:

Captain Shawn Dean and Cargill are two of the few Black wrestlers on the wrestling roster. The member of the Infantry tag team, which also includes Carlie Bravo, has had some intense matches with the likes of Shane Taylor Promotions and the Acclaimed. Bravo had once posted a picture related to the 'Step on Me, Jade' trend in 2022.

Shawn Dean had called out Booker T after CM Punk's exit from AEW

CM Punk's exit from AEW was a conversation point for a while, and Dean had once waded into that controversy. Wrestling icon Booker T said that the Jacksonville-based company would struggle in Chicago post The Second City Saint's exit, the hometown of the Voice of the Voiceless'. Dean, who hails from Englewood, Chicago, had a snippy retort.

"He told me to rep Chicago and Englewood to the fullest so we good in my city!" The post read.

Check out the post:

Wrestlers being active on social media and being in the news because of it is pretty common today, and there seems to be little oversight by All Elite Wrestling on what they post. However, there have been instances where a Disciplinary Committee, of which Bryan Danielson is a member, has fined wrestlers for their online behavior.

What do you think? Is Jade Cargill poised for greatness in WWE? Tell us in the comment section.

