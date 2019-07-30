3 booking decisions WWE must make at SummerSlam 2019

Let the good booking in

WWE SummerSlam is not far away now. With just under two weeks remaining, WWE still has a lot to do in terms of making this PPV exciting and a must-watch. At the moment, only six matches have been made official. The show currently lacks that big event feeling which always comes with the name SummerSlam.

Surely, more matches will be added to the show. But another important thing is that WWE must look past SummerSlam. Going into the fall of 2019 and the new deal with FOX network, WWE has to make SummerSlam the building point for the future. There is no way that the booking decisions are taken lightly.

For some of the matches, the build-up has been set in a great manner. Now, all it needs is the right move going forward and we could have great storylines after Summerslam. In this article, we will take a look at 3 booking decisions that WWE must make at SummerSlam 2019.

#3 Bray Wyatt absolutely destroys Finn Balor

The match everyone wanted to see has been officially announced. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will take on Finn Balor at SummerSlam. Now there are two important things to take away from this.

Firstly, Bray Wyatt is now playing a split-personality character. 'The Fiend', who is the evil version, and the happy 'Firefly Funhouse' one who you can call the normal Bray Wyatt. There are many possibilities for both of his characters. Secondly, we won't be seeing 'The Demon' Balor at SummerSlam. The reason, reportedly, is that Balor will be taking a hiatus from WWE after the pay-per-view. So WWE has a great chance to put Wyatt over in this case. He should destroy Balor and claim a strong victory.

'The Demon' Balor has never lost a singles match. And it is possible that WWE writes Balor off-television by showing an injury angle. That will allow the feud to continue when Balor returns and we could then have 'The Fiend' vs. 'The Demon'.

Because this is Bray Wyatt's first match since his return, he must get a huge one-sided victory at SummerSlam.

