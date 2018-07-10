3 botches you missed this week on Raw (July 9th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.29K // 10 Jul 2018, 09:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There were a few hits and misses on the final episode of Raw before Extreme Rules

It was the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw before Extreme Rules this week, which meant that this was the final build up many superstars had ahead of their hotly anticipated showdowns on Sunday night.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

The build-up to Extreme Rules has been lacklustre, to say the least, which meant that WWE had a lot to do on this week's Raw in the hopes that the WWE Universe would finally feel the hype of the final pay-per-view stop ahead of SummerSlam. More matches were made and rivalries were extended this week before WWE heads Pittsburgh this weekend.

As with every live show, there is always room for error and all of the stars on the following list definitely had a week to forget since their botches weren't easily covered.

#3. Dolph Ziggler's promo

It was a week to forget for Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler defends his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins this weekend at Extreme Rules, but ahead of the match, Rollins and Ziggler had another verbal confrontation but it was shockingly the veteran who's promo was pulled up by the WWE Universe.

It is unknown what the end of the sentence was that Ziggler was trying to get out, but after he botched it the crowd started to boo and he was forced to stop and regather his thoughts. Boston was aware that Ziggler had made an error and they ensured that The Showoff was unable to cover it up.

Looks like the crowd spotted the botch... pic.twitter.com/ONPfyoA4Gh — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 10, 2018