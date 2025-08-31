3 Burning questions heading into WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris is just a few hours away. The match card for the premium live event was finalized on this week’s episode of SmackDown. However, last-minute additions and omissions didn’t tie up the loose ends of the ongoing storylines.

Below are three burning questions on the WWE Universe’s mind ahead of the PLE that the company's CCO, Triple H, has yet to answer.

#3. Why are Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton not on the match card for WWE Clash in Paris?

Drew McIntyre Claymored Cody Rhodes through the base of the announce table on SmackDown a few days ago. The Scottish Warrior has been demanding a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship and a medical update on QB1. However, he has received neither so far. Instead, he caught an RKO out of nowhere by Randy Orton last Friday.

The Viper has been missing since SummerSlam 2025, where he suffered a tag team defeat alongside country musician Jelly Roll against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Now, The Apex Predator is back for a pound of flesh.

However, despite the two top stars throwing daggers at each other on this week’s episode of SmackDown, they won’t be facing off at Clash in Paris. This could have been a great draw for WWE, as McIntyre is a European wrestler who would’ve been a natural fan magnet, and the French crowd adores Randy Orton. But it seems that Triple H doesn’t want the two men to fight each other just yet.

#2. Will Brock Lesnar appear again?

While Randy Orton returned after his absence since SummerSlam, the same can’t be said for Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate attacked John Cena after his Undisputed WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar floored The Franchise Player, who was already fatigued from a Street Fight, with an F5 in the middle of the ring. However, Lesnar has gone into radio silence ever since.

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis was about to give the Never Seen 17 some news about Brock Lesnar. However, Logan Paul punched The Cenation Leader. As a result, the General Manager couldn’t reveal what he was going to say and didn’t attempt to speak to Cena this week. Therefore, fans have no clue if and when The Beast Incarnate will return.

#1. Why did Triple H book The Wyatt Sicks versus The Street Profits for Clash in Paris at the last minute?

The card for Clash in Paris had five matches: Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship defense in a Fatal Four-Way match against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk; John Cena versus Logan Paul; Roman Reigns versus Bronson Reed; Becky Lynch versus Nikki Bella for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship; and Sheamus versus Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match.

This week on SmackDown, the company also added a match where Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford earned the number one contender’s spot for the title on the blue brand by defeating Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.

The match was added at the last minute, which made little sense from a booking perspective. Neither tag team has much heat with each other, and The Wyatt Sicks are still getting their act together. Despite this and the fact that the card already had five matches, the company added a title match nonetheless.

It seems this might have been done to give The Street Profits another loss and send them away from title contention for a while. Additionally, tensions were noticed between Uncle Howdy and The Miz, which could mean that the eerie faction could torment The A-Lister again. It will be interesting to see what Triple H’s intentions are regarding these burning questions and how he addresses them in the upcoming weekly shows.

