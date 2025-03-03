3 celebrity opponents for Travis Scott at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto was a shocking night. The end of the event featured a promo where Cody Rhodes told The Rock, in no uncertain terms, that he had no interest in becoming his champion.

After that, John Cena savagely turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare. Cena's attack was brutal, but he wasn't alone. Of course, he was joined by The Rock, but he was also joined by hip hop star Travis Scott.

This was surprising, and even confusing, to many wrestling fans. Why was Travis Scott even there? Well, recent reports could answer that question, as the celebrity and longtime pro wrestling fan is apparently training to step into the ring.

Travis Scott wrestling would bring a lot of attention to World Wrestling Entertainment. Given the show's history, it would make the most sense for his match to take place at a Wrestlemania Premium Live Event. This article will look at a handful of other celebrity wrestlers he could potentially go one-on-one with at The Show of Shows.

Below are three celebrity opponents for Travis Scott at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3. Stephen Amell is friends with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Stephen Amell is an actor who has ties to several big Hollywood series and movies. He has been involved with franchises such as Heelz, Arrow, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the upcoming Suits sequel.

Amell also has experience in pro wrestling. As far as WWE goes, he teamed up with Neville, now known as PAC, to take on Stardust, aka Cody Rhodes, and Wade Barrett at SummerSlam in 2015. Neville and Stephen even won the bout.

That wasn't it for Stephen. He went on to have two matches outside of the company. He teamed up with The Bullet Club in Ring of Honor in 2017 and then wrestled Christopher Daniels at All In in 2018.

Given that his real-life friend Cody Rhodes was the target of the attack, he could return and have a celebrity match with Travis Scott. Amell has some experience and Scott is getting some training in, so it might actually work out well enough for both men.

#2. Bad Bunny has overdelivered in his appearances in the past

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest musical artists in the world. Over the past five years or so, especially, Bad Bunny has blown up nationally and internationally, taking over the radio. He is as big a musician as they come in this day and age.

Bunny also happens to be a huge WWE fan and has been for years. That fandom since led him to competing for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. He was involved in the silly 24/7 Championship picture before teaming up with Damian Priest to battle The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

His most notable match took place less than two years ago. The musician battled Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. Not only was the match fantastic, but his entrance is one of the most iconic in wrestling history.

Based on Bad Bunny's immediate post on social media following the shocking heel turn, it is clear that the musician is still locked in. He could decide to return to WWE to help The American Nightmare deal with his celebrity problem by proving to be the best celebrity wrestler.

#1. Pat McAfee could ditch The Rock in favor of Cody Rhodes

Pat McAfee has done a lot outside of WWE and pro wrestling. He was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts and even played in the Super Bowl. Now, he's an analyst in the industry and works closely with ESPN.

McAfee has managed to compete in five singles matches in WWE. He first went one-on-one with Adam Cole and later took on Austin Theory, Happy Corbin, The Miz, and even Vince McMahon himself. He has also been in the Royal Rumble Match and WarGames.

On top of his past experience in matches, Pat spends a great deal of each year as a commentator alongside Michael Cole. The two have a ton of chemistry and fans love them as a duo.

Pat has been known as a sympathizer of The Rock. The two are clearly friendly. With that being said, he might see what happened with The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott as too much. If he thinks they have gone too far, he could stand up to the group and fight Travis at WrestleMania. This would make Cody's life just a tiny bit easier.

