3 potential challengers for the WWE Title at Hell in a Cell 2019

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.57K // 17 Sep 2019, 02:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston is still the WWE Champion.

Clash of Champions is done and dusted. The WWE Universe greeted the PPV with both hands and most of the audience were pleased with the event. The main event between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman surprisingly made both contenders look strong. However, for the moment, it looks like Strowman may have to take a back seat since The Fiend is ready to challenge Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2019. So, we may not need much guessing about who will get the Universal title shot at Hell in a Cell.

However, Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship on Smackdown Live faces a different scenario altogether. Kofi Kingston cleanly defeated Randy Orton at Clash of Champions, so he just might be looking for a new opponent at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

There are some formidable challengers on Smackdown Live roster and in this slideshow we will take a look at a few potential challengers for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell.

#3. Randy Orton

Randy Orton has the third-most appearances inside Hell in a Cell.

In 2019, Hell in a Cell is a gimmicky PPV where two random matches get the Hell in a Cell stipulation irrespective of the feud's intensity. In the event's earlier days, only the most intense feuds received the Hell in a Cell stipulation, where two long term rivals would face off in a match with minimal rules. The bout would almost always put an end to the rivalry.

It seems that WWE will only have a handful of matches that deserve the Hell in a Cell structure. As mentioned previously, Seth Rollins will probably start a new rivalry against The Fiend. Neither of the major women's title feuds is yet in a stage to warrant the demonic structure.

However, the Kofi Kingston - Randy Orton feud could use the Hell in a Cell structure to finish off their feud. Since Kofi survived the RKO only because of the rope break, Orton could challenge Kofi to a match inside Hell in a Cell, where there are no rope breaks.

WWE has sufficient reasons to give Orton another title shot, but what if Kofi Kingston wants a fresh opponent? Let's find out.

1 / 3 NEXT