3 Challengers for Gunther’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025

Gunther reclaimed his throne on top in WWE after he defeated Jey Uso to become the new World Heavyweight Champion on RAW a couple of weeks ago. However, just a week after his victory, Gunther was confronted by WWE legend Goldberg.

Both men came face to face for the first time back at Bad Blood 2024 when the Ring General confronted the legend. Goldberg has returned for a match against Gunther, and both men are now set to clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, which would mark The Icon’s Retirement match.

While Goldberg might end up on top, the involvement of the World Heavyweight Championship likely gives away the result. Considering this is Goldberg’s retirement match, him winning against Gunther makes no sense, and it is seemingly clear that The Ring General will walk into SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Considering that Gunther is set to enter the MetLife Stadium as the champion, he needs to have a massive name competing against him for the title. Let’s check out a few challengers for Gunther at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has been on the shelf for months now, and reports suggested that the star’s return to the squared circle was imminent. Considering SummerSlam is right around the corner, it might be the perfect time for Dragunov to return and make his presence felt.

The RAW star has a lot of history with Gunther and has taken the gold off the Ring General’s shoulders before as well. Dragunov, following his return, could challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship to finally get back into the spotlight.

#2. Jey Uso

Main Event Jey Uso shocked the world when he made Gunther submit to become the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. The star was making headlines as the champion before the company took the title away from him and put it back on Gunther a few weeks ago.

Reports suggested that WWE made Gunther win to keep the title involved in his match with Goldberg. SummerSlam could once again turn the tables around, and Jey Uso could once again manage to defeat Gunther, with the latter’s story with Goldberg ending.

This would be the perfect way for Jey to redeem himself and for Gunther to turn his attention to bigger feuds.

#1. Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight

LA Knight has proved his worth by delivering some of the best performances of his career in recent memory, and could be one of the biggest challengers for Gunther and his World Heavyweight Championship. A match between both men has been a dream for many fans, and WWE SummerSlam could be the perfect stage for it to take place.

While Knight could challenge the Ring General for the title, Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, could cash in his contract and surprise the world by stealing a victory and becoming the new champion.

This would further Rollins’ feud with Knight and open the doors for several new storylines. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

