3 Champions who are unlikely to lose their title at Clash of Champions 2019

Who all will walk out as Champions after the Clash of Champions?

We are less than two days from the third annual edition of Clash of Champions - a PPV where every single title is under the obligation to be defended. WWE has scheduled 11 matches for the event and some of those bouts are looking promising. Universal Champion Seth Rollins will take on his tag team partner Braun Strowman with his title on the line. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will have to defend his title against Randy Orton. All other main roster titles are also defended at the PPV (except the 24/7 championship).

Since there are so many title matches, it would be tough to predict which all champions will walk out of the PPV with his or her titles intact. In this thread, we will take a look at three champions who are in the least danger to lose their title at the third edition of Clash of Champions.

Disclaimer: This list does not mean that all the Superstars listed here will retain their titles at Clash of Champions - it just means that these Superstars have better odds to retain their titles - one way or another.

#3 Bayley - Smackdown LIVE Women's Championship

Bayley turned heel on RAW a few weeks ago.

Babyface Bayley cashed in on a heel Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank 2019 to become the Smackdown LIVE Women's champion. Now, Charlotte will challenge a heel Bayley for the same title at Clash of Champions.

One would guess this means Bayley will lose the title to Flair at the event. However, WWE often protects Champions who made a turn on their first few defences.

Bayley may not pin Flair at the event. However, she will most probably retain her title as she could call out for a DQ finish from Sasha Banks.

