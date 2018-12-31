3 Champions who shouldn’t have been crowned in 2018

WWE made some questionable decisions in 2018

2018 was filled with quite a few Championship matches in which we saw many titles being won not only by multiple-time champions, but also by first-time champions.

Overall we saw almost all the championships in the WWE change hands at least once, with the Universal Championship changing hands twice.

While many deserving faces such as Becky Lynch, The Bar, Asuka, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and Kairi Sane won well deserved championships, there were a few winners who either shouldn’t have been crowned champions, or did not deserve to win the way they did.

After looking at all the title reigns this year, we have come up with three champions who did nothing to deserve their title reigns because of the manner in which they got it.

Check out the list below and comment which title reign of 2018 was your favourite, and which one you disliked the most.

#3 The B-Team

Two good wrestlers stuck in a questionable gimmick

In case you didn’t know, The B-Team currently compete on the Raw brand and consist of WWE superstars Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The two were a part of The Miztourage until The Miz was drafted to SmackDown Live on the request of Former SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Competing in a tag team, the two led a long and humorous run as losers until the tides were turned in their favor and they beat The Deleters of Worlds to win the Raw Tag Team Championship.

The duo achieved this feat at Extreme Rules and soon transitioned into babyfaces.

The tag team championships of the flagship brand are definitely two of the most prestigious titles in the WWE which were previously held by great teams such as The New Day, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, The Usos, and The Hardy Boyz among others.

Handing the titles to one of the goofiest acts on television at a time when teams like The Revival were gaining popularity on Raw was a confusing decision which should have been scrapped to protect the value of the championships.

