3 changes that could happen in WWE following Andrade El Idolo’s return

The 2024 Royal Rumble witnessed the return of Andrade El Idolo. After wrestling his last match for AEW at the Worlds End PPV, there was plenty of speculation about the Mexican wrestler's future. While many believed he would make his return on WWE RAW: Day 1, others were convinced WWE wouldn't sign him.

Regardless, Andrade is here now, and his return has received a positive review from fans. Despite not being able to win the Royal Rumble match, Andrade has created enough excitement in the WWE Universe. Many are curious to know the changes that could take place due to his return.

In this article, we will look at three changes that could take place in WWE following Andrade El Idolo's return to WWE:

#3. Andrade El Idolo can challenge for the United States Championship

At the recently concluded Royal Rumble, Logan Paul successfully defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. This victory by Paul could mean that his rivalry with Owens has most likely come to an end. However, Paul can't afford to take things lightly on WWE SmackDown.

In the coming weeks, there is a chance that Andrade could join the blue brand and challenge The Maverick for the United States Championship. During his previous run with WWE, the Mexican had won the US Title, and he could once again look to win the same.

#2. Join the Latino World Order

During the latest edition of Royal Rumble, Andrade El Idolo shared a moment with Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar. While Escobar tried to extend a hand of friendship, Andrade was quick to reject the same. This led to a physical confrontation between the two in the ring.

Hence, on WWE SmackDown, it won't be surprising to see Andrade join Escobar's rivals, the LWO. By doing so, the 34-year-old could also reunite with Zelina Vega, and help the faction become one of the most dominant teams in WWE.

#1. Reunite with Charlotte Flair

While WWE has witnessed several on-screen couples over the years, with Andrade's return, the promotion has a chance once again to build a storyline around a real-life couple. The couple in question is obviously Andrade and Charlotte Flair. Married since 2022, the duo are extremely talented in their own ways.

Therefore, when Flair returns to WWE from her injury, the Stamford-based promotion could pair them together. If WWE does that, it will be interesting to see what the pair achieves together.

