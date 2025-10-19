3 Clear signs that 40-year-old WWE star is Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker

  • home icon
By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:16 GMT
Jacob Fatu on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown left fans stunned when Jacob Fatu was found laid out backstage ahead of his scheduled match with Drew McIntyre. While millions around the world immediately pointed fingers at McIntyre, the real story is that Fatu has been injured over the past few weeks, and the segment was to write the star off TV.

However, WWE could make a massive twist to the storyline and show that it may not be the Scottish Warrior behind the assault. Rather, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes could be the man behind the assault, and a story like this could take the world by storm.

Since his loss at Crown Jewel, fans believe that a heel turn from Cody Rhodes was on its way, and the company could explore the potential character change in the best way possible. With subtle hints dropped in recent weeks, there’s growing evidence that Cody, not Drew, was behind the brutal attack on Fatu. Let’s check out the signs that hint at Rhodes being the attacker.

#3. Cody Rhodes showed a completely different side of himself on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes showed a completely new side of his character this week on the blue brand. The star was visibly furious following his loss at Crown Jewel, and his character felt more aggressive than ever.

The American Nightmare completely switched gears from Seth Rollins to Drew McIntyre and took the latter down with some massive shots. The Undisputed WWE Champion’s new side completely stunned the fans around the world, and could be just the beginning of the potential heel turn.

#2. Jacob Fatu confronted him backstage for the second straight week

Jacob Fatu had already been on Cody Rhodes’ radar long before the attack. For the second consecutive week, Fatu confronted Rhodes backstage, warning him that he was on his way to the Undisputed WWE title picture.

Their interactions backstage made headlines around the world and were surely set to culminate in a big feud. Considering Rhodes’ frustration following his loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, a move like this could take place, and could surely end up being the perfect eauy to turn a superstar heel.

#1. Drew McIntyre was not at the scene of the incident

While WWE’s commentary and social media pointed suspicion toward Drew McIntyre, there is an interesting point to note before completely blaming the Scottish Warrior. When the attack occurred, McIntyre was shown preparing for his match elsewhere in the arena, and no direct footage linked him to the assault.

This clears a massive doubt and seemingly proves that Drew McIntyre was not the one who attacked Jacob Fatu to write him off TV. While this doesn’t prove that Cody Rhodes was the one, it is a clear sign because the company had Fatu engaged in a feud with these two stars only. Time will now tell when Fatu will return and reveal who his mystery attacker was.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
