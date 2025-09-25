3 Clear signs that 42-year-old WWE star is joining The Vision at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is the next premium live event of the company, set to emanate live on October 11, 2025, from the RAC Arena in Perth, WA. Already, the company has announced a major match for Crown Jewel, as Seth Rollins, the current World Heavyweight Champion, will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.Amid this, there are potential hints that LA Knight might soon turn into a heel star and join forces with The Vision. In this article, we will examine three signs that hint at this unexpected twist at the Perth, Australia, show.#3. Ongoing frustration with Jey UsoWWE @WWELINKWHAT!?! 😲 LA KNIGHT SAVED JEY USO AND JEY REPAID HIM WITH A SPEAR??? What is going on with him?The Usos and LA Knight are also entangled in an interesting situation on Monday Night RAW. Jimmy Uso is supporting and helping the Megastar against the Vision members, whereas Jey Uso emerged as a rival for the former United States Champion.Even during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the YEET Master took advantage of the Vision's interruption and defeated Knight in a singles match. Afterward, the heel faction was about to destroy the Megastar, but Jimmy Uso made the save.Big Jim tried to convince Jey to rescue the 42-year-old star, but the former World Champion instead abandoned his real-life brother. So, all this frustration might explode at Crown Jewel 2025 if he turns heel and joins the Vision to beat down the YEET Master.#2. Cryptic tweet after RAWAfter losing to Jey Uso on the red brand, LA Knight dropped a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter (X) account. In the video, The Megastar expressed his disappointment with Jey for using The Vision's distraction to gain victory over him in the match.Knight also used a popular catchphrase both in the video and the caption of this post, &quot;If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em?&quot;Though Knight clarified that he was talking about Jey Uso, the former NXT Million Dollar Champion could probably be hinting at his plans that if he fails to beat the Vision, he will eventually join them.#1. WWE WarGames 2025 is comingUsually, when we are near Survivor Series WarGames, an unexpected alliance forms in WWE. This year, The Vision is expected to clash against Roman Reigns' babyface team.So, Rollins' faction needs one member on his side, which implies that LA Knight might turn heel soon and join them for WWE WarGames.