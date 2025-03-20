3 Clear signs Alexa Bliss will miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Alexa Bliss made her huge return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and has been in action since then sporadically. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but ended up losing the battle, failing to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

The WWE Universe has been anticipating Bliss' return to TV since then. With WrestleMania right around the corner, fans want The Goddess to return to TV and begin a storyline, that could lead to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, with only just a few weeks left, her chances of appearing at The Show of Shows seem minimal this year. Some signs also suggest that the star might end up missing this year's WrestleMania completely, even after a timely return just when the road to the event kicked off.

Let's check out the signs that suggest Bliss' potential absence at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Pulled from WWE World

WWE is set to host their fan convention, similar to last year, ahead of WrestleMania 41. A plethora of stars are set to appear at the WWE World event, making it a must-watch for the fans coming in to catch WrestleMania. Among them, Alexa Bliss was also previously advertised for the convention.

However, in a recent update from Fanatics Events on X, Bliss is no longer scheduled to appear in the event. This is a massive hint that the former women's champion may not be very active in WWE around WrestleMania.

#2. Not on the road during the European tour

The European tour has been shaping up the entire card for WrestleMania 41, with the excitement among the WWE Universe at an all-time high. While every top star is making appearances week after week on the tour, Alexa Bliss has not been seen on the road with her fellow competitors.

Though Bliss was spotted in Italy in a recent picture, she has still not returned to WWE TV. Building a feud to be featured on The Grandest Stage of Them All in just a few weeks won't be an easy task. With Bliss' absence from the European tour, it is a clear hint that Little Miss Bliss Champion could end up missing this year's WrestleMania.

#1. Recent absence

Alexa Bliss' last appearance on WWE TV came at Elimination Chamber 2025. While The Road to WrestleMania is continuing to build up the excitement for the Grandest Stage of Them All, Bliss has not been seen on any weekly shows since the premium live event.

Initially, there were speculations of Bliss missing the shows due to the absence of The Wyatt Sicks, but the company is seemingly not ready with creative plans for the star without the faction. This might be the reason the former RAW Women's Champion has been missing shows every week.

With her absence on The Road to WrestleMania, it is a clear hint that The Goddess might very well end up missing this year's edition of The Show of Shows.

Time will now tell what the company has in store for Bliss when she returns.

