Alexa Bliss to no longer wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 41? Potential hint explored

Ever since returning to WWE at Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss has rarely been seen on television. Although she competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this year, nothing much happened after that. WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and Bliss' absence from a storyline has cast a shadow of doubt over her status for the grand spectacle.

Rumors have been swirling that the multi-time Women's Champion may not compete at The Show of Shows this year. The Stamford-based promotion hosts a fan convention during WrestleMania week known as WWE World. Most of the superstars competing at 'Mania appear at the event. Interestingly, Alexa Bliss was advertised for the convention before being removed from the lineup.

The official X handle of Fanatics Events shared the unfortunate news about Bliss. This could be a potential hint that Little Miss Bliss would remain unavailable during the WrestleMania weekend. The 33-year-old being abruptly removed from the fan convention has sparked widespread speculation, putting her status up in the air.

Bliss' prolonged absence from SmackDown has also fueled the rumors of her unavailability for WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the multi-time Women's Champion at this year's WrestleMania.

Alexa Bliss to be involved in a compelling segment at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year, and the company leaves no stone unturned to make it a star-studded extravaganza. Alexa Bliss is one of the biggest names in the women's division, and the company might not keep her away from The Show of Shows.

While Bliss may not wrestle a match at WrestleMania 41, there are chances that WWE will somehow feature her at the spectacle. It was recently reported that the Triple H-led creative was considering booking the 37-year-old in a major segment in the Las Vegas spectacle.

The report also indicated that Alexa Bliss' potential segment would likely be associated with The Wyatt Sicks. For the last several weeks, WWE has been teasing an association between Little Miss Bliss and the sinister faction. Well, it appears that the company will finally shed light on this at WrestleMania 41.

All in all, Bliss is expected to have a major role in the WWE's biggest annual extravaganza in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.

