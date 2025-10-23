3 Clear signs that Jey Uso will become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Despite having world title matches not long ago, Jey Uso will once again be heading towards another WWE World Championship bout. This time, the YEET Master will lock horns with CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.Jey Uso won the Men's Battle Royal on the latest episode of RAW. This match saw the Samoan star eliminate his twin, Jimmy Uso, despite Big Jim saving him multiple times.In this article, we will be looking at three clear signs that suggest Jey Uso would become the next World Champion.#3. CM Punk previously defeated Jey UsoBefore Seth Rollins vacated his World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk defeated Jey and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match to become the no. 1 contender. Even the Second City Saint pinned the YEET Master to emerge as the winner in that bout.Considering that Punk had already pinned the OG Bloodline member, Jey Uso might overpower him this time and secure the World Heavyweight Championship.Over the past few months, WWE has been promoting Jey as a singles star. Another loss to Punk could harm his momentum, which Triple H seems to have no plans for.#2. Jey is teasing a heel turnThe tensions between the OG Bloodline are already visible. The YEET Master was also frustrated with the outcome of Crown Jewel 2025, where he accidentally speared Roman Reigns and cost the OTC his match.Additionally, on RAW this week, Jey's elimination of Jimmy is another sign of his heel turn. With high chances of a heel turn, it's unlikely that WWE will book Uso to suffer the loss, eventually indicating that the YEET Master will win the World Title again at SNME.#1. WWE has planted the seeds for another Brother vs Brother feudWWE @WWELINKYEET! Jey Uso defeats Jimmy Uso at #WrestleMania XL!The rising tension between The Usos is a hint at another Brother vs Brother feud in the Stamford-based promotion. Previously, Jey and Jimmy had a match at WrestleMania XL, where the YEET Master defeated Big Jim.As WWE is planting seeds for another match between the twins, the title might be added to heat things up this time. Fans were upset with the last match between The Usos, as it didn't match their expectations.This time, Triple H could be planning to finally execute a better feud with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Additionally, with this, WWE can add Roman Reigns to the mix at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.