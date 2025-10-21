  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  3 Reasons why Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso from Battle Royal on WWE RAW

3 Reasons why Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso from Battle Royal on WWE RAW

By Love Verma
Published Oct 21, 2025 05:28 GMT
Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy Uso on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE RAW headlined with a Battle Royal match where Jey Uso emerged at the top and earned the right to face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, there was an interesting point in the match where Jey even sacrificed his brotherhood and eliminated Jimmy Uso from the match.

Big Jim was in disbelief with the actions of the YEET Master as he rescued the former World Heavyweight Champion many times during the entire match. In this article, we will be discussing three reasons why Jey Uso eliminated Jimmy from the Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW.

#3. To escalate tensions between The Usos

Over the past few months, visible tensions have been seen between the Samoan Twins. Also, in a backstage segment on WWE RAW this week, Jimmy was trying to bring Jey to the right path, but at the end of the segment, the YEET Master still took the side of Roman Reigns.

To escalate their heat to a new height, WWE might have intentionally decided to put the angle of Jey eliminating Jimmy from the match.

#2. To plant the heel turn of Jimmy Uso?

After Jimmy Uso's elimination from the match, Big Jim did not leave the ringside and appeared frustrated with the actions of the Samoan Twins. Also, in the post-match, when CM Punk and Jey were engaged in a heated confrontation, Jimmy was seen in the background and was purely unhappy with the development.

The YEET Master threw Jimmy from the match to plant the heel turn of Big Jim. Now, the Samoan star might betray Jey at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and turn into a villainous character, turning his back on him.

#1. To expand the Bloodline Saga storyline on WWE RAW

Despite being advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, Roman Reigns is still absent from WWE RAW and seemingly on a brief hiatus. However, to expand the Bloodline Saga during the OTC's brief hiatus, the Stamford-based promotion could have decided to incorporate the Jey & Jimmy Uso angle on the red brand.

Following this, the company can stretch the angle till Saturday Night's Main Event and make the family drama more interesting to watch. So, these three could be the potential reasons why Jey Uso eliminated Big Jim on Monday Night RAW.

Now, only time will tell what will be the aftermath of the YEET Master's actions in the Battle Royal.

Edited by Angana Roy
