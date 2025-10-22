3 Clear signs Randy Orton will turn heel soon in WWE

Randy Orton has been a babyface ever since he started teaming with Matt Riddle in 2021. The Viper was perhaps the biggest villain in WWE in the 2010s and was consistently feuding with fan favorites such as John Cena and Daniel Bryan.Over the past year, the creative team has dropped several hints that Orton could be returning to his aggressive ways. Here, we'll take a look at three clear signs that a change in character is just around the corner.3. Randy Orton has been spotted eyeing Cody Rhodes' WWE Title on several occasionsThe 14-time world champion has been vocal about his desire to go for number 15. He feuded with John Cena earlier this year for the Undisputed Title, but was unable to dethrone his arch rival in St. Louis.When Cody Rhodes held the title in his first reign, fans spotted Randy Orton staring at the gold just a bit too long. This subtle action makes it clear that the title is on The Viper's mind. However, he has refrained from attacking his friend so far, even though Rhodes reclaimed the title at SummerSlam.Now, Orton might finally turn heel and have an intense feud with Rhodes over the WWE Title.2. Orton has defended Rhodes time and time againThe Apex Predator has put himself in harm's way for Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions since his move to SmackDown. The veteran took The American Nightmare's side during the rivalry between Rhodes and Kevin Owens and was severely injured last November.However, Rhodes has not been as active when it comes to helping his mentor and former Legacy teammate. Randy Orton might finally realize that he is being taken for granted, and could turn heel by attacking Cody and calling him out for not having his back as often.1. Drew McIntyre confirmed that he didn't attack Jacob Fatu, making Orton the prime suspectJacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre were scheduled to battle each other in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship last Friday on SmackDown. However, the match never went ahead.With The Scottish Warrior waiting in the ring, cameras backstage showed Fatu lying in a pool of blood. Cody Rhodes lashed out at McIntyre, and the two had an intense brawl at ringside. Surprisingly, McIntyre confirmed that he did not attack Fatu.As a result, Randy Orton seems to be the prime suspect, since removing the Samoan Werewolf could lead to him entering the world title picture. Since Cody Rhodes is still a babyface, it is unlikely that he took Fatu out to avoid defending the title against him.If Orton is revealed as Fatu's attacker, a heel turn seems inevitable. In doing so, he could have a rivalry for the title with not only Rhodes, but also Fatu, helping elevate the former Bloodline member even further.Fans have been clamoring to see a feud between Rhodes and Orton for the title for months. And with these subtle signs, it seems likely that the creative team could turn the legend heel soon.