3 Clear Signs Real-Life Couple is Leaving WWE

A real-life couple may walk away from WWE soon. It's Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett. The duo has seemingly been annoyed with the WWE management over Kross's booking in the promotion.Despite being a heel, Kross has surprisingly been getting massive support from the fans in the past few months. However, the Triple H-led creative team still doesn't view him as a draw. He hasn't been pushed on TV so far, despite being immensely over with the fans, and this might be a hint that he could finally walk away from the promotion.In this listicle, we will list three reasons why Karrion Kross and his wife can leave WWE soon.#3. Loss at SummerSlamKarrion Kross lost an action-packed match against Sami Zayn on Night 1 of SummerSlam. The Tollman had been at loggerheads with Zayn for the past few weeks and had beaten him earlier on RAW before the PLE. The clash at SummerSlam was the third and last one, which the 40-year-old superstar lost.The fans, however, seemed less than pleased with this booking decision. They have been rooting for Karrion Kross for the past few weeks, but the chants have so far fallen on deaf ears. If WWE cared about pushing Kross over, he would have been booked as the winner at SummerSlam. But that wasn't the case. And now, Kross and Scarlett can quit the promotion.#2. Hasn’t been offered new WWE contractA massive sign that Kross and his wife are leaving WWE is that their contracts are up for expiry by the end of this month, and they haven't reportedly signed any new deal so far. Fightful Select also reported that Kross and his wife weren't in Brooklyn for the August 4 edition of Monday Night RAW. They aren't planned for any appearance on the show either.Their absence might be upsetting for the fans, but it does hint that the duo is leaving the Stamford-based promotion.#1. Karrion Kross has teased his departureThe former NXT Champion has also teased his departure on his X account after SummerSlam. He took a dig at Triple H after Night 2 of the show, sharing a video of the SummerSlam post-show. The Game was met with chants of #WewantKross when he was talking to Big E, Joe Tessitore, and Peter Rosenberg.Triple H dismissed it as #WeWantBrock chants, saying they wanted Brock Lesnar, so he had given him to them. Kross wasn't happy with the WWE CCO ignoring the chants for Kross. &quot;Unreal. They write the scripts... But the fans write the truth.Thank you, Tick tock,&quot; Kross wrote.The last word from Kross' post, 'Tick Tock', seemingly hinted at his departure from the company, saying that the time was running out.While The Tollman has significant backing from the fans, it will be interesting to see if Triple H and company will offer him another deal. We'll soon have answers about Kross's future in the company.