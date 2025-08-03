  • home icon
Karrion Kross to leave WWE due to his contract expiring after his loss at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 03, 2025 01:42 GMT
Karrion Kross is former WWE NXT Champion! (Credits: WWE on YouTube)
Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross competed in a third match against Sami Zayn at the SummerSlam 2025 premium live event on night one. Shockingly, the Herald of Doomsday may leave the Stamford-based promotion following the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Up to this point, Kross and Zayn were at one win each. However, the Honorary Uce officially broke the tie after winning the third bout, going two wins against the 40-year-old star.

In a shocking twist, Karrion Kross may leave WWE as his contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut is set to expire this month, and he has yet to sign any deal with the company. Kross himself said that the fans will soon come to know what's going on.

The 40-year-old losing the bout against Zayn, despite being a massive fan favorite, hints that the former NXT Champion has likely not inked any new deal with the company. Moreover, Kross, alongside Scarlett Bordeaux, acknowledged the crowd in a fan-shared clip after the loss. It seemed like he was bidding farewell to his fans. Hence, he may leave World Wrestling Entertainment.

That said, the angle proposed above is merely speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Veteran feels WWE should make an urgent decision about Karrion Kross

Speaking on Legion of RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2025, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed that Kross needs a win to boost his credibility.

Moreover, the veteran expressed that if the company plans on jobbing him out, Karrion has major potential and the promotion should let him go elsewhere.

"Kross is good, man. I mean, Kross is good. And Sami wasn't bad in this either. God, bro, you gotta do something with Kross at this point. If Sami beats Kross, don't re-sign him. There's no point in re-signing him. I mean, if he doesn't come out of this on top with something, there's no point in re-signing the guy." [From 39:40 onwards]
It will be interesting to see whether Karrion Kross signs a new deal or walks away.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
