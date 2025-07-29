WWE needs to make a huge decision on Karrion Kross' future, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo urged the current creative team to push Karrion Kross. The star has been languishing on the midcard for months.

Kross is currently in a personal feud with Sami Zayn. The two stars collided at Night of Champions, where Sami emerged victorious. Karrion got a win back on the July 21 edition of RAW. The two stars were in a backstage confrontation this week, with tensions running high.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that both Sami and Kross looked good in this segment. However, he felt that Karrion Kross needed a big win to boost his credibility. The veteran writer felt Kross had great potential and claimed WWE should let him go if they plan on jobbing him out to Sami again at SummerSlam.

"Kross is good, man. I mean, Kross is good. And Sami wasn't bad in this either. God, bro, you gotta do something with Kross at this point. If Sami beats Kross, don't re-sign him. There's no point in re-signing him. I mean, if he doesn't come out of this on top with something, there's no point in re-signing the guy." [From 39:40 onwards]

Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn are set for a huge match at SummerSlam this weekend. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this huge matchup.

