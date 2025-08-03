  • home icon
3 Clear signs that Roman Reigns is taking time off from WWE after SummerSlam 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:22 GMT
Roman Reigns might take break from WWE again.
Roman Reigns might take a break from WWE again [Image credits: Netflix.com]

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso pulled the victory in the opening match of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday. The Original Tribal Chief sacrificed himself many times during the match to save his real-life cousin, Jey Uso.

Reigns also did not hesitate to deliver moves from the top rope and used every inch of himself to destroy Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. At the end of the match, the YEET Master pinned the Tsunami and bagged the victory in his team's favor.

Meanwhile, there are three clear indications that Roman Reigns is taking time off from WWE after the Biggest Party of the Summer, and in this article, we will be exploring those signs.

#3. The OTC's Hollywood commitment

Besides WWE, the Head of the Table now has a Hollywood commitment too. Recently, reports confirmed that Reigns will be part of the upcoming Street Fighter film, where he is set to play the role of Akuma. Additionally, the source revealed that the filming of this movie is expected to begin in August 2025.

This indicates that after SummerSlam, Reigns will take time off television to fulfill his Hollywood commitment. It is indeed one of the major signs of him taking time off television after the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. No reason to go after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after defeating them clean

The OG Bloodline members defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed cleanly when the YEET Master pinned the Tsunami. After defeating the villainous star in a clean manner, there is no reason to go after Seth Rollins' alliance in his absence on Monday Night RAW.

If Breakker and Reed had emerged victorious, a rematch between them would likely have occurred, but that did not happen at SummerSlam. It means that the OTC has no such feud impending now until the Visionary makes his return to the red brand.

This is another important sign that implies that Roman Reigns will be taking time off from WWE after SummerSlam 2025.

#1. Seth Rollins' apparent injury affects Roman Reigns' plans

Seth Rollins' real-life injury impacts Roman Reigns' WWE plans in a major way. The feud between the Architect and the OTC started at WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman joined forces with the Visionary.

On RAW after WrestleMania, Rollins destroyed the OTC with the help of Bron Breakker. However, WWE was forced to alter the plans when Seth suffered an injury, leading to the former Shield members' potential SummerSlam match getting canceled.

This shows that Seth's injury and his absence from WWE television are another sign of Roman Reigns taking a hiatus following the Biggest Party of the Summer.

