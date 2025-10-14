  • home icon
3 Clear Signs Seth Rollins' Injury is Real

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 14, 2025 07:43 GMT
Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision on WWE RAW! (Credits: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision on WWE RAW! (Credits: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins suffered a heartbreaking betrayal. The episode of WWE RAW after Crown Jewel has become one of the most shocking in history, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman officially kicked the World Heavyweight Champion from The Vision and ambushed him brutally.

No one expected this betrayal so soon, especially while Rollins was at his peak after defeating Cody Rhodes and becoming the second-ever Crown Jewel Champion. However, rumors have been circulating on the internet that The Visionary sustained an injury at Perth PLE, which led the promotion to pull the trigger.

But the last time Rollins announced his injury, he pulled off one of the biggest pranks in pro wrestling history with "Ruse of the Century," capturing the World Heavyweight Title by faking a leg injury at SummerSlam.

In this article, we will examine three clear signs that The Visionary's injury is indeed real.

#3. Spotted backstage with a sling

Before Monday Night RAW in Perth, some pictures of Seth Rollins went viral on social media, showing the former leader of The Vision stable wearing an arm sling, which was claimed to be recent, hinting at a potential injury.

That said, there was no better way to write The Architect off television than by having him kicked out of the group, so when he returns, he could draw a bigger reaction.

#2. Paul Heyman didn't lift Seth Rollins' left hand

The entire edition of the flagship show featured subtle hints of The Vision betraying Rollins, from The Visionary disregarding contributions of Bronsons and Heyman to his success.

In the main event, before Bron Breakker speared Seth, The Vision did their signature hand raise pose. Surprisingly, Paul Heyman didn't raise Rollins' left hand - the same side allegedly injured - which is another hint that The Visionary's injury is real.

#1. Plans changed for the massive WWE bout

According to a report by veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, the Stamford-based promotion planned to feature a WarGames match between Seth Rollins, The Bronsons, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory against CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and either Jimmy Uso or LA Knight.

This report revealed that the company had future plans for Rollins and The Vision, and their split may have been a last-minute change after Seth Rollins sustained an injury.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

