3 Clear Signs Seth Rollins’ Injury is Real

Seth Rollins suffered a heartbreaking betrayal. The episode of WWE RAW after Crown Jewel has become one of the most shocking in history, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman officially kicked the World Heavyweight Champion from The Vision and ambushed him brutally. No one expected this betrayal so soon, especially while Rollins was at his peak after defeating Cody Rhodes and becoming the second-ever Crown Jewel Champion. However, rumors have been circulating on the internet that The Visionary sustained an injury at Perth PLE, which led the promotion to pull the trigger.But the last time Rollins announced his injury, he pulled off one of the biggest pranks in pro wrestling history with &quot;Ruse of the Century,&quot; capturing the World Heavyweight Title by faking a leg injury at SummerSlam.In this article, we will examine three clear signs that The Visionary's injury is indeed real.#3. Spotted backstage with a slingBefore Monday Night RAW in Perth, some pictures of Seth Rollins went viral on social media, showing the former leader of The Vision stable wearing an arm sling, which was claimed to be recent, hinting at a potential injury. That said, there was no better way to write The Architect off television than by having him kicked out of the group, so when he returns, he could draw a bigger reaction.#2. Paul Heyman didn't lift Seth Rollins' left handThe entire edition of the flagship show featured subtle hints of The Vision betraying Rollins, from The Visionary disregarding contributions of Bronsons and Heyman to his success. In the main event, before Bron Breakker speared Seth, The Vision did their signature hand raise pose. Surprisingly, Paul Heyman didn't raise Rollins' left hand - the same side allegedly injured - which is another hint that The Visionary's injury is real.#1. Plans changed for the massive WWE boutAccording to a report by veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, the Stamford-based promotion planned to feature a WarGames match between Seth Rollins, The Bronsons, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory against CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and either Jimmy Uso or LA Knight.This report revealed that the company had future plans for Rollins and The Vision, and their split may have been a last-minute change after Seth Rollins sustained an injury.