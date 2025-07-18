3 Clear signs Seth Rollins’ injury in WWE is a work

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured a huge showdown between Seth Rollins and LA Knight. While the match was expected to shape the future storylines of the two stars, as well as the direction Rollins would take after the show, it ended up being a nightmare for The Visionary and his fans.

Ad

During an attempt at a springboard moonsault on The Megastar, The Visionary’s knee twisted, causing the match to be paused while medical staff checked on the former World Heavyweight Champion. As the match resumed, LA Knight delivered the BFT on Rollins and pinned him to win.

It was later confirmed that Rollins had legitimately injured his knee and could be out of action for some time. Triple H further discussed his injury and stated that The Visionary would undergo some tests, and only the results would confirm the nature of his injury.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

Rollins himself addressed the status of his knee, mentioning that he could be out of action for a long period. However, recent rumors suggest that Seth Rollins’ injury angle at Saturday Night’s Main Event was just a work, and it was to write him off TV to deal with a minor injury he had suffered some time ago.

Let’s check out a few signs that suggest that Mr. Money in the Bank’s injury is indeed a work.

Ad

#3. WWE has not issued a statement yet

While Triple H addressed Rollins’ injury during the press conference for Evolution 2025, WWE has not provided any updates to fans about Rollins’ condition. The Game mentioned that further evaluations would confirm The Visionary’s status, but there has been no official update since then.

This could be a sign that Seth Rollins is not really injured and that the angle was just used to write him off TV for a few weeks, allowing him to make a massive return and further enhance his character.

Ad

#2. Paul Heyman mentioned Plan B

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who is also Seth Rollins' manager, has not yet addressed The Visionary’s injury. However, the legend has been talking about a Plan B for quite some time now, which still hasn't sat well with fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If a potential twist is being hinted at with the Plan B reference, it could be a sign that The Visionary’s injury is actually the Plan B, providing a huge twist to the story.

#1. Seth Rollins hasn’t been stripped of the MITB contract

Right after Rollins was injured, Paul Heyman first clarified that the star has the opportunity to cash in his MITB contract until next June and that he would return by then, denying the possibility of relinquishing the contract. Furthermore, during every appearance alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Heyman was seen still fashioning the MITB briefcase, clearly indicating some massive twists.

This could be one of the biggest signs that Seth Rollins might make headlines with a potential twist, returning from an injury that fans expected to be quite serious and real. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the star next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE