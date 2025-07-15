Seth Rollins injury news takes unexpected swerve following RAW - Reports

The news surrounding Seth Rollins' untimely injury has taken an unexpected swerve following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Rollins was injured during his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Rollins suffered a minor injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the company is exaggerating it for storyline purposes.

“Seth Rollins 100% has a minor knee injury. They worked the knee injury on Saturday Night’s Main Event. He’s getting the minor knee injury taken care of, they’re gonna lead you to believe he’s gonna be out nine months, and he’s gonna make a surprise return — maybe not as early as SummerSlam but significantly ahead of schedule," he said.

Alvarez also suggested that the company would have had more information on WWE RAW if the injury was significant.

"I mean, they wouldn’t have no information by Monday. Paul (Triple H) isn’t keeping it a secret and making it come across as a total angle. He’s mildly hurt and will be back somewhat soon," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match last month and has until June 2026 to cash in for a WWE title shot.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Seth Rollins' injury

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' injury following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that The Visionary's injury occurred during a meaningless move. The veteran also noted Rollins' history of knee injuries and suggested that he change his moveset.

"So, Seth Rollins has a substantial injury. We don't know exactly what it is yet, but Triple H said it was serious. So we know he's going to be out for a certain amount of time. Let me point out that the injury occurred on a meaningless flippy move. It was a meaningless flippy move, and every time you do the flippy and you're landing on your feet, there is a chance to land wrong, especially when you have bad knees to begin with. So we had to do the flippy, flippy move that meant absolutely nothing," he said. [From 17:07 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see when Seth Rollins makes his in-ring return following his injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

