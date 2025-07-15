Seth Rollins’ injury sparks harsh criticism; WWE veteran calls it a "meaningless flippy move" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins' injury. The star hurt his knee at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend.

The Visionary was in a singles match against LA Knight. Midway into the encounter, Seth propelled himself off the ropes and landed on his feet. However, his knee buckled, and the star immediately realized something was wrong. Later, Triple H clarified that the situation was bad and WWE was awaiting the result of Seth's scan.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Rollins' injury could keep him out of action for a while. He pointed out that the star blew his knee on a needless spot. The veteran writer felt that it was a high-risk move with very little upside. He recalled that Seth had a history with knee issues and was better off sticking to traditional wrestling moves.

"So, Seth Rollins has a substantial injury. We don't know exactly what it is yet, but Triple H said it was serious. So we know he's going to be out for a certain amount of time. Let me point out that the injury occurred on a meaningless flippy move. It was a meaningless flippy move, and every time you do the flippy and you're landing on your feet, there is a chance to land wrong, especially when you have bad knees to begin with. So we had to do the flippy, flippy move that meant absolutely nothing," he said. [From 17:07 onwards]

Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how his injury impacts the cash-in situation.

