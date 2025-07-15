Seth Rollins breaks silence following injury; shares next appearance

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins broke his silence following his injury today on social media and teased his next appearance. The Visionary suffered an injury during his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rollins was not featured on last night's RAW, but was spotted backstage with crutches and a brace during Evolution 2025 over the weekend. The former champion took to Instagram today to share that he will be appearing on tomorrow's episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

"Live. Tomorrow. 9am PDT/12pm EST," he wrote.

Rollins went for a springboard Moonsault during his match with LA Knight but suffered an injury during the move. The Megastar capitalized on the situation and planted The Architect with the BFT for the pinfall victory.

Knight competed in a Gauntlet match last night on WWE RAW but came up short. CM Punk emerged victorious to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam next month.

Bill Apter reacts to Seth Rollins' injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on Seth Rollins' untimely injury at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.

Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE last month and has until June 2026 to cash in for a WWE title shot. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter stated that he was hoping to see the veteran cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Goldberg. Apter added that it is very rare to see the 39-year-old lose a match clean like that.

"That's what I thought. He [Rollins] was gonna come out in the Gunther Goldberg match. When they called in the doctor, you know, the doctor could have stopped it at that point. But it's rare that you'll see Seth Rollins just take a clean pin like that. I was waiting for a kick out for a shoulder up." [From 19:20 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see when Seth Rollins will be ready to return to action following his injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

