  3 Clear signs that The Usos are no longer together in WWE

3 Clear signs that The Usos are no longer together in WWE

By Love Verma
Published Oct 07, 2025 04:07 GMT
The Usos & Roman Reigns backstage. [Image credits: WWE on X]
The Usos & Roman Reigns backstage. [Image credits: WWE on X]

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Usos were engaged in multiple segments. The Samoan Twins were seen interacting with Roman Reigns backstage twice. Additionally, they competed in the main event match against CM Punk and LA Knight, where the Usos suffered the loss.

Besides this, there were visible conflicts between Jey and Jimmy Uso. In this article, we will examine three clear signs that indicate the Samoan twins are no longer together, despite the original Bloodline reunion last week.

#3. Jey Uso ignored Jimmy on WWE RAW

After Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed gets official for Crown Jewel, The OTC shared a backstage segment with The Usos. During this, when Jimmy was talking to the Head of the Table, Jey turned his face away and seemingly ignored him.

Even when Jimmy mentioned both of them "us" in front of Reigns, The YEET Master cut this conversation in the middle. This changed behaviour of Jey towards his real-life brother is a clear sign that Jey and Jimmy are seemingly no longer together in WWE.

#2. The YEET Master follows the commands of Roman Reigns

Since Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night RAW, Jey is clearly following his commands. Even the OTC wasn't happy with Big Jim being a hindrance when Jey is following the Head of the Table's advice.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion also wanted Jimmy to get sidelined in this situation and stay away from Jey Uso. The YEET Master, following the commands of the Original Tribal Chief and staying away from his brother, is another indication that the Usos are no longer together in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. They are not on the same page

When Jey Uso confronted CM Punk and LA Knight, the former World Champion superkicked the Megastar and put him down. However, when he was about to strike the Best in the World, Big Jim stopped him in his tracks.

Despite multiple attempts, Jimmy stopped Jey until the Second City Saint put him down. After this, Jey was unhappy with Big Jim's move and was unable to understand why he had protected the Voice of the Voiceless.

Additionally, Jey was not happy with the tag team match against Punk and Knight in the main event of WWE RAW. Although they performed well in the bout, their ideas still seemed conflicted in a significant way regarding the red brand.

This appears to be another signal that the Samoan Twins are no longer together in WWE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
