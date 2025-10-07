3 Clear signs that The Usos are no longer together in WWE

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Usos were engaged in multiple segments. The Samoan Twins were seen interacting with Roman Reigns backstage twice. Additionally, they competed in the main event match against CM Punk and LA Knight, where the Usos suffered the loss.Besides this, there were visible conflicts between Jey and Jimmy Uso. In this article, we will examine three clear signs that indicate the Samoan twins are no longer together, despite the original Bloodline reunion last week.#3. Jey Uso ignored Jimmy on WWE RAWAfter Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed gets official for Crown Jewel, The OTC shared a backstage segment with The Usos. During this, when Jimmy was talking to the Head of the Table, Jey turned his face away and seemingly ignored him.Even when Jimmy mentioned both of them &quot;us&quot; in front of Reigns, The YEET Master cut this conversation in the middle. This changed behaviour of Jey towards his real-life brother is a clear sign that Jey and Jimmy are seemingly no longer together in WWE.#2. The YEET Master follows the commands of Roman ReignsEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK&quot;When your brother won that World Title, he became more like me and less like you. If you really want to help your brother, sometimes you just need to get out of his way.&quot; - Roman Reigns ROMAN ASKING JIMMY TO GET OUT OF JEY USO’S WAY 👀 #WWERawSince Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night RAW, Jey is clearly following his commands. Even the OTC wasn't happy with Big Jim being a hindrance when Jey is following the Head of the Table's advice.The former Undisputed WWE Champion also wanted Jimmy to get sidelined in this situation and stay away from Jey Uso. The YEET Master, following the commands of the Original Tribal Chief and staying away from his brother, is another indication that the Usos are no longer together in the Stamford-based promotion.#1. They are not on the same pageWhen Jey Uso confronted CM Punk and LA Knight, the former World Champion superkicked the Megastar and put him down. However, when he was about to strike the Best in the World, Big Jim stopped him in his tracks.Despite multiple attempts, Jimmy stopped Jey until the Second City Saint put him down. After this, Jey was unhappy with Big Jim's move and was unable to understand why he had protected the Voice of the Voiceless.Additionally, Jey was not happy with the tag team match against Punk and Knight in the main event of WWE RAW. Although they performed well in the bout, their ideas still seemed conflicted in a significant way regarding the red brand.This appears to be another signal that the Samoan Twins are no longer together in WWE.