3 reasons Jey Uso got pinned on WWE RAW

By Love Verma
Published Oct 07, 2025 03:37 GMT
LA Knight pinned Jey Uso on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
At the main event of WWE RAW, The Usos failed to emerge at the top as LA Knight pinned Jey Uso to score the victory with CM Punk. The YEET Master suffering the pinfall loss comes as a surprise to many, especially after his backstage segments with Roman Reigns.

There has already been significant development in the Bloodline Saga in recent episodes of RAW, and Jey Uso getting pinned adds more twists to the ongoing storyline. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why the former World Heavyweight Champion got pinned on Monday Night RAW.

#3. To generate heat between the OG Bloodline

There was already considerable heat between the OG Bloodline members, especially between The Usos. Jey and Jimmy don't appear to be on the same page, and even Roman Reigns wants the Big Jim to get separate from the YEET Master.

Reigns wanted Jey Uso to focus on the World Championship picture and refused to take help from him. After all this confidence Roman had in the former World Champion, his loss in tonight's RAW served as a stage to generate conflicts between the OTC and Jey.

Now, in the upcoming episode of the red brand, Reigns might bash the YEET Master for suffering the loss.

#2. To keep Jey Uso away from the World title picture

CM Punk and LA Knight were already arguing about being the next contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. In between this, Jey entered the situation and claimed to be next in line.

Now, with the 40-year-old star suffering the pinfall loss, he is entirely out of the title picture, at least for a few months. This might be WWE's strategic move to put Jey away from the World Championship feud, and this could be why he got pinned on the red brand.

#1. To send the YEET Master back to the tag team division

CM Punk and LA Knight claimed that instead of coming for the world title, Jey Uso needs to be more focused on WWE's tag team division, especially as the Usos are reunited now. Now, with the Megastar pinned the YEET Master on RAW, he proved his point that Jey needs to focus on the tag team division rather than being a single star.

So, WWE's intention to bring Jey Uso back to the tag team division might serve as another reason behind his loss on Monday Night RAW. This could also be why Knight pinned Jey instead of Jimmy on the red brand to secure the victory.

