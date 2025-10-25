3 Clear signs Tiffany Stratton is losing WWE Women's Title at Saturday Night's Main Event

It's already official that at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. On SmackDown this week, The Storm turned heel and attacked Stratton. She assaulted The Buff Barbie and stood tall before their title showdown.With the recent development, there are visible signs that Tiffany Stratton will lose the Women's Title at the forthcoming special event. In this article, we will look at three signs why Stratton will drop the gold on November 1.#3. Jade Cargill is now a heelFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKJade Cargill’s facial expressions after she turned heel was just perfect SHES SUCH A STAR 🔥 #SmackdownJade Cargill's shocking heel turn just before Saturday Night's Main Event suggests that she is ready to win the big one in WWE. Since she arrived in WWE, fans have wanted to see her evil and ruthless side inside the squared circle. Finally, the Triple H-led creative team decided to turn The Storm heel this past Friday.Given the heel turn, WWE seemingly has big plans for her. Moreover, the company has confirmed that Jade and Tiffany will square off in a Women's Championship match at SNME. The booking implies that a title change might take place soon, with the ex-AEW star finally becoming world champion.#2. Injury announcementSoon after Jade Cargill destroyed Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, WWE announced that The Buff Barbie was hurt. On X/Twitter, the company shared that the champion's knee was being evaluated by doctors after the assault.As of now, there is no confirmation about the nature of the injury, which suggests that it's part of the storyline. The promotion might have announced the injury to show that The Buff Barbie is not completely healthy heading into SNME. This could allow Jade Cargill to emerge as a favorite to win the gold on November 1.#1. Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill is long overdueTribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastarLINKJade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair. WWE Women's Championship. WrestleMania 42.... #SmackDownWith the heel turn of Jade Cargill, the sports entertainment juggernaut finally has the chance to book her against Bianca Belair. It will be even easier for the company to kick off a feud between the megastars if they crown Cargill as the new titleholder at SNME.The EST of WWE will probably make her comeback and go after the Women's Championship. If Big Jade is the champion, Belair might have no choice but to target her.Bianca's title pursuit could eventually set the stage for a match between the two. As of now, Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 could be the ideal location for their massive showdown.