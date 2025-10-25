3 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Oct 25, 2025 06:11 GMT
Drew McIntyre stood tall on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE SmackDown this week ended with Drew McIntyre standing tall ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event. Additionally, the show featured Ilja Dragunov's open challenge, in which he defeated Aleister Black.

Further, Jade Cargill turned heel and surprised everyone when she destroyed WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on the show. In this article, we will be looking at three things WWE subtly told us in the latest edition of the blue brand.

#3. Jimmy Uso has quietly moved to RAW from SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was seen majorly on the latest episode of SmackDown, and he was engaged in a heated showdown with Drew McIntyre. This unfolded when the Scottish Warrior accused Big Jim of being the mystery attacker behind Jacob Fatu.

McIntyre dragged Naomi into the mix and accused Jimmy of using some pages from her wife's book. Uso not only attacked Drew after this promo but also bashed him backstage. This led to a match between them, in which Drew defeated the former Undisputed Tag Team champion.

With all this development, it seems that Jimmy is now done with his storyline on SmackDown and has quietly moved to Monday Night RAW. Now, he will remain part of the Bloodline Saga on the red brand, especially with the rising tensions between The Usos.

#2. Drew McIntyre not winning the title

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Drew McIntyre will get an Undisputed WWE Championship shot against Cody Rhodes. With the victory of McIntyre against Jimmy, Drew is getting momentum on his side ahead of the title bout. Also, in the post-match, McIntyre assaulted Cody and took him out.

If this momentum continues on SmackDown before SNME, then Drew is expected to lose against the American Nightmare at the special event. Usually, a star who has momentum just ahead of the title match suffers a loss in the actual bout.

This increases the likelihood that Drew will lose to the Undisputed Champion at SNME.

#1. Heel Jade Cargill vs Face Bianca Belair in WWE

The WWE Universe anticipates a showdown between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Since the arrival of The Storm in the company, fans eagerly wanted to witness this epic clash.

During SmackDown this week, Jade turned heel and destroyed Tiffany Stratton. Cargill's surprise character switch is, in subtle ways, an early seed for a much-awaited match between Cargill and Belair.

Now, The EST will return and eventually set the stage against Cargill by stopping her evil actions.

