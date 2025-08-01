3 Clear signs Triple H has given up on former WWE United States Champion

Former WWE United States Champion LA Knight is still one of the most popular names in the company. The veteran has been getting incredible reactions from the crowd over the past few months, and has been at the top of his career. He had a brief but decent run as United States Champion, and fans believed it was just the beginning of something much bigger.

However, WWE’s booking for Knight doesn’t seem to be up to the mark. Despite being red-hot just a few months ago, Knight’s momentum has completely derailed, having lost key matches and not being involved in the title picture anymore.

While Knight is still one of the most popular and beloved names in the company, he is not getting the opportunities that he should get from the creative team. Fans have been noticing that Triple H has seemingly given up on the star. Let’s check out a few signs that hint at that.

#3. No long-term plans for his character

LA Knight clearly has no direction with his current character in the company. This star has not been getting big feuds over the past few months, which has massively affected his momentum. The star was once involved in the Bloodline feud, but WWE immediately shifted to the Solo Sikoa - Jacob Fatu story, taking Knight out of the picture.

The megastar was recently engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins and his faction, but the Visionary’s recent injury turned out to be another instance of hard luck for him. This is a clear sign that Knight needs more fuel in his character to make himself irresistible to fans.

#2. Stuck in the midcard division

LA Knight’s run has been consistently capped at the midcard level, despite proving he can connect with the audience better than most of the top names in the company. While WWE once teased a main event push, Knight never got an opportunity to step up over the United States title picture.

Since losing the title, things have been worse for the megastar. His career has been on a downward spiral lately, and just one big push could help him regain all his momentum and get him back to the top. However, the lack of opportunities after a certain level is a big sign that Triple H has lost interest in him.

#1. Took him off WWE TV right before SummerSlam

One of the biggest surprises that left everyone stunned was the absence of one of the biggest stars in the industry, LA Knight, from the match card of SummerSlam. Since Seth Rollins’ injury, Knight has not been very active on TV and is seemingly set to miss this weekend’s edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer as well.

This is one of the biggest signs that the Stamford-based company has completely lost interest in the star and is now sidelining him. However, fans won’t accept that for long, thanks to the love they have for the veteran. Time will tell what Triple H has planned for the megastar once he returns to TV.

