3 Clear signs that WWE is grooming 40-year-old star to be the new Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief gimmick is undoubtedly the biggest WWE persona the company has created in recent years. Reigns, as Tribal Chief, led the company through a difficult period and helped restore it to the top.However, since losing his Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes and turning babyface, Roman Reigns has adopted a part-time schedule and only performs at major PLEs. Meanwhile, rumors are circulating on the internet that the creative team may be planning to appoint a new Tribal Chief in Reigns' absence.The latest episode of RAW may have seen WWE working its way to groom the 40-year-old former champion, Jey Uso, to become the new tribal chief. This article will explore three signs that support the theory.#3. Crashing out on RAWSince losing his WWE World Heavyweight Title, Jey Uso has shown a slight change in his moniker, which is becoming more noticeable each week. The latest example was from tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, where Jey Uso interrupted the main event and took out LA Knight with a spear, despite The Megastar being on his and Jimmy Uso's side against The Vision.Even Big Jim was puzzled by his brother's reckless behavior, and when he tried to confront him, Main Event Uso shoved Jimmy. The former World Heavyweight Champion's new aggressive attitude is a key attribute of the Tribal Chief gimmick.#2. Took Roman Reigns' advice on becoming selfishJey Uso and the OTC are back on good terms; the two even teamed up to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match earlier this year at the historic SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event.During a backstage moment earlier, Roman Reigns was caught grooming Jey Uso as he advised him on becoming selfish.That said, Jey Uso, on the latest episode of RAW, by taking out LA Knight and refusing to help The Megastar, while expressing that he only wants to get his title back, showed that he has taken Reigns' advice seriously, which makes him the true successor of the Ula Fala.#1. WWE World Heavyweight Title reign corrupted himAs the points above suggest, Jey Uso has definitely changed a lot after the success he achieved over the past year. It could be argued that his rise to becoming a main event star and previously holding the World Heavyweight Title has gone to his head, and arrogance is another important trait in the &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; gimmick. Even Big Jim pointed out that his twin sounds like Roman Reigns.Therefore, Jey could turn heel on his own twin soon, and crowning himself as a new tribal chief would create a perfect storyline. When Roman Reigns returns, The Bloodline saga could kick off once again, and this time, it might have a proper ending.