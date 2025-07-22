3 Clear signs WWE is punishing 27-year-old RAW Superstar

This week's episode of WWE RAW showcased the end of a tag team. Having secured the WWE Tag Team Championship just last year, the duo didn't receive any promo or an official storyline for the split.A-Town Down Under has been teasing a split for over a year, and on this week's RAW, Grayson Waller announced the breakup during a backstage segment with The New Day.Waller revealed that Austin Theory was injured and they are no longer a team. Now, while Grayson is getting a new direction after this split, here are three clear signs that WWE is punishing Theory on the other hand.#3. The quiet ending of A-Town Down UnderA-Town Down Under entered a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match at WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Compared to all the other teams in the match, The Judgment Day, The New Day, Awesome Truth, #DIY, and The New Catch Republic, the duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller was the newest and with the least experience.However, they tricked R-Truth, furthering their heel characters, and unhooked the SmackDown tag team belts, walking away with them. This was a win at the 40th anniversary of WWE WrestleMania, a big feat in their careers. This achievement, combined with a lot of heel work in the coming days, even after getting dethroned, should have warranted an official storyline for their split.Triple H and Co. were even teasing a babyface turn for Austin Theory as Grayson Waller kept throwing his teammate under the bus to save his skin. However, despite going on with this storyline for over a year, A-Town Down Under saw a very quiet split, with Waller simply revealing that their tag team is done, and he is free to join The New Day. Thus, instead of the Aussie, the company threw Theory under the bus this time.#2. WWE took Austin Theory off active programmingAustin Theory and Grayson Waller didn't receive a lot of screen time on active programming owing to their midcard status. Despite this, the duo knew how to make the most out of their minutes and naturally drew heat and boos from the crowd. However, for several weeks, Waller has been making solo appearances and hanging out with The New Day, with no sign of Theory.The former United States Champion has mostly competed on WWE's Main Event tapings in recent weeks and hasn't received any opportunities on RAW. Austin Theory fought his last match against El Grande Americano on the July 14 taping of Main Event in a losing effort.This was likely the match where he may have injured himself. However, it is noteworthy that he wasn't given any TV time despite his tag team partner still appearing on RAW.#1. Austin Theory was at the end of a big losing streakAustin Theory was projected as the next big superstar of WWE. He won the Money in the Bank contract once but failed to cash it in against one of the biggest MITB holders, Seth Rollins. However, later he won the US Championship for a second time and defended it against The Visionary in the opening episode of RAW in 2023. He also successfully retained the title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.However, Triple H-led creative failed to capitalize on the momentum. Theory has been on the end of a losing streak for a long time. His last singles victory was in January 2024. Moreover, unlike Solo Sikoa, who also used to lose all his matches, he wasn't even part of a big storyline.Now, the former two-time US Champion is injured, with Grayson Waller not revealing the nature and the intensity of his injury. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Theory and Waller.