3 Clear signs that WWE has quietly removed Paul Heyman from The Vision

The Vision has been dominating RAW currently and is expected to continue making headlines after the massive addition of Becky Lynch to the faction at WWE Clash in Paris. After both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were forced to leave the arena following their assault on Roman Reigns, Rollins had no help in a match with no champion’s advantage, as well, and the odds were seemingly stacked against him.While Becky Lynch’s debut in the faction marked a massive moment on its own, WWE has also subtly hinted at Paul Heyman's exit from the faction. Though it might not make sense at first, the big twists and the hints that WWE has given clearly indicate The Oracle's potential exit.Let’s check out the signs that hint at Heyman’s exit from the faction.#3. Seth Rollins didn’t mention him on WWE RAW, though there was an injury update on himPaul Heyman was last seen during the singles match between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. After Reigns ended up winning, he confronted Paul Heyman and applied his submission move on the WWE Hall of Famer, leaving him motionless in the ring at the premium live event. This company later released an injury update on him, mentioning the severity of his injuries.While Rollins respects his Oracle a lot, he didn’t mention the legend once during his appearance on RAW, hinting that the legend could be out for a long time and might not even rejoin The Vision when he returns.#2. Becky Lynch’s addition to the groupThe biggest twist at WWE Clash in Paris was Becky Lynch delivering a low blow to CM Punk to help her husband, Seth Rollins, leave the arena as the World Heavyweight Champion. Further, Lynch's promo on RAW clearly marked the official addition of the Women’s Intercontinental Champion to the faction.With Lynch now added to the faction, WWE might not bring back Heyman to the story, making it look like Lynch replaced The Oracle in The Vision. While Bron Breakker might use Heyman’s guidance once again right after the latter returns, Rollins might have personally replaced the Hall of Famer with his wife.#1. Written off TVThe shocking attack on Paul Heyman by Roman Reigns left the Hall of Famer gasping for air right after the first match of Clash in Paris. Michael Cole announced that Heyman had been taken to a hospital following the assault, clearly hinting that the legend was written off TV, potentially giving Heyman some time to rehab.At a crucial stage in the storyline, Heyman’s absence is rather sudden after being written off TV, which is a clear hint that the company could change the storyline and make some alterations by the time Heyman makes his comeback. This could be why Heyman was written off TV. This could now lead to him potentially making his exit from The Vision.Time will tell what the company has in store for the legend next.