3 confirmed roster moves that WWE imperceptibly revealed to us before the Draft

Leonid Kornienko // 18 Oct 2019, 02:19 IST

The Draft 2019 is in the books!

WWE Draft 2019 has reached its conclusion. With the last group of additional picks being announced on WWE show "The Bump", most of the current Superstars have finally found their places on RAW and SmackDown rosters.

With the whole fanbase buzzing about this event, trying to predict every significant pick, not many of us could notice some important drafts-related hints made by WWE itself. Weeks before it took place, the company was constantly giving us clues for certain Superstars getting ready to switch brands. With all of my guesses being confirmed on the last episodes of SmackDown and RAW, I suggest taking a closer look at how WWE imperceptibly revealed to us some of their most recent roster moves.

#3 The Street Profits

The Street Profits are excited to become a part of RAW

The Street Profits have already shown up at backstage on RAW as early as this year’s July. Surprisingly enough, they haven’t yet got their in-ring debut on the red brand and were barely featured in any proper storylines there.

Cutting backstage promos about WWE’s current programming for more than three months helped The Street Profits gain enough recognition from their main roster audience and polish their mic delivery and character work even further. It was widely admitted though that Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford should have been doing much more than that in this company. Their full-fledged call-up felt like a matter of very short time.

The Street Profits had lost their NXT Tag Team Championships to The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish back in August. Since then, they have appeared on the black and gold brand shows much more scarcely and yet continued to regularly show up on RAW without these titles.

An important thing to note was their championship rematch against O’Reilly and Fish on the 2 October edition of NXT on USA Network. Dawkins and Ford had lost this chance to recapture their gold and haven't appeared before the Full Sail University crowd ever since. This loss and its lack of storyline follow-up for The Street Profits on NXT clearly signified that WWE was ready to finally pull the trigger on their full-fledged call-up during this year's draft.

The Street Profits, as was expected, were drafted to RAW this Friday Night in the fourth round of picks. They have even seemingly started a feud with "The O.C." on the last episode of RAW.

