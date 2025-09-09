3 Consequences Jey Uso could face for his actions on WWE RAW

Regardless of intentions, Roman Reigns seems to have once again messed with Jey Uso's mind to the point that he is losing himself. Jey is morphing into a version of himself he hated, perhaps into a man he once hated to acknowledge, a distrusting man with abandonment issues, much like Reigns himself, in the heyday of The Bloodline.

To recap the events on last night's RAW, Bronson Reed defeated LA Knight in the main event before proceeding to the compulsive post-match assault. Jimmy Uso came out to save Knight and ended up falling himself, before Jey ran out to the ring to save his twin, and while he fought back for a while, he ended up suffering much the same fate.

However, LA Knight, in the meantime, got a steel chair to take Bron Breakker and Reed out and force them to retreat. The two are, of course, set to face The Usos, reunited, at Wrestlepalooza. As Knight helped Jimmy Uso to his feet, however, Jey Uso shockingly speared him, leaving fans and even Jimmy stunned.

It is clear that Jey is changing, within kayfabe for the worse, and as a character, finally evolving for the best. How his character begins to morph into his next self remains an intriguing set of potential events to be witnessed, but it may have some consequences for the World Heavyweight Champion, too. In this article, we shall explore three such possible ramifications Jey Uso may have to face soon.

#3 Jey Uso getting ahead of himself ends up costing The Usos at Wrestlepalooza

The simplest and most obvious way Jey Uso's recent shift in mindset may lead to drastic consequences could be his overzealousness or mistrusting nature costing The Usos against the dangerous alliance of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza.

Used to doing things by himself now, for better or for worse, Jey may want the major piece of action or finishing touch for himself. After all, he has been the one dealing with The Vision on RAW. Not used to sharing the spotlight with Jimmy anymore, whom he may now consider inferior, he may even want the glory to himself.

The former World Heavyweight Champion may even let the obvious unresolved issues he has with Jimmy let his own emotional complexity manifest itself into arguments or conflicts with Jimmy. All this could lead to Jey costing himself and his twin brother a major tag team match on RAW, as The Vision, led by Seth Rollins, continues to take advantage of a fragmented babyface contingent on RAW.

#2 LA Knight gets involved ahead of or at Wrestlepalooza

LA Knight may not be holding a title right now, but he does have his eyes set on the prize: the World Heavyweight Championship, and in the meantime, he sure wouldn't mind holding a grudge instead (YEAH!). Given his no-nonsense attitude and general lack of patience, Knight has been surprisingly patient with the entire situation on RAW, particularly Jey Uso's antics of late.

Well, the patience may be wearing thin for LA Knight, and that just might mean nighty night for Jey Uso as soon as next Monday. Knight may take Jey out to make it crystal clear that he is sick and tired of Uso. This may lead to a less-than-100% Jey Uso battling against the odds at Wrestlepalooza.

Alternatively, a full-blown confrontation between the two on next week's RAW may end up resolving their issues, at least for a while. Knight may choose to help The Usos at Wrestlepalooza to finally initiate a rock-solid alliance against The Vision. However, if Jey once again crashes out in that moment, he may end up costing himself the match, despite Knight's interference, and then find a way to blame it all on The Megastar.

#1 Roman Reigns returns to punish Jey Uso for becoming his former self

A long time ago, Roman Reigns had explained to Jey Uso just how tough it is to be at the top of the industry, and more importantly, to be The Head of the Table and The Tribal Chief. Jey, as well as fans, may have thought that Reigns was just manipulating Jey or making excuses for his lack of a moral compass, but Uso's character arc that follows may end up proving The OTC right.

Over the next few weeks, Uso may continue to evolve, or rather, devolve, into a character that incorporates traits of his own "Right Hand Man" persona back in the day and that of Roman Reigns' "Tribal Chief" character when he held the reins of The Bloodline and was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, this wouldn't have to mean a full-blown heel turn.

Instead, when Roman Reigns inevitably returns, he could finally realise his destiny by helping Jey realise his. Roman Reigns could return to punish Jey Uso for his devolution, but only because of his responsibility as The Tribal Chief, his love for Uso, and his most ardent desire to not let Uso become the kind of man that Reigns had become.

The benevolent Tribal Chief showing some tough love to his former "Right Hand Man" may finally close The Bloodline Saga as he prepares Jey Uso to assume the mantle of The Tribal Chief and make Jey ready to handle the rights and responsibilities that come along with it more graciously than he ever did. In doing so, The OTC will have finally realised his own destiny as well: as the ultimate Tribal Chief.

