  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Consequences Jimmy Uso could face for betraying Jey Uso on WWE RAW

3 Consequences Jimmy Uso could face for betraying Jey Uso on WWE RAW

By Love Verma
Published Sep 16, 2025 01:06 GMT
WWE
Jimmy Uso refused to take orders from Jey Uso on RAW. [Image credits: Screenshot from Netflix]

The latest episode of WWE RAW witnessed more twists and turns in The Usos' storyline. Jey Uso told Jimmy Uso to refuse LA Knight for the main event match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Ad

However, Big Jim refused to take orders from The YEET Master, citing that he doesn't have Ula Fala around his neck. The words from the Samoan Twin seem like a betrayal to the former World Heavyweight Champion, as he didn't expect Jimmy to stand against his own brother's will.

In this article, we will discuss three consequences Big Jim could face for betraying The YEET Master on Monday Night RAW.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

#3. Jey Uso could turn on Jimmy Uso

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One of the major outcomes Jimmy could face for his actions is Jey Uso turning on his real-life brother. The facial reaction of the Samoan twin clearly showed that he was disappointed with Big Jim teaming up with LA Knight.

With Jey's changing behavior, he might turn his back on the former WWE Tag Team Champion and eventually become a heel. This could set the stage for another match between Jey and Jimmy in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns may return to WWE and punish Jimmy Uso

Ad

Jimmy asserted that Jey can't give him orders because he doesn't have Ula Fala around his neck, which hints at the involvement of Roman Reigns in the near future. So, following Big Jim's actions, the Original Tribal Chief might come back to the company and punish Jimmy Uso for going against the family.

Reigns is also not a friend of LA Knight and has a heated history with him. Considering this, the OTC can punish Jimmy and favor The YEET Master in this situation.

Ad

#1. Jimmy Uso may be out of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Ad

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is the next premium live event of the company, and The Usos are already confirmed to be part of the show. Jey and Jimmy will team up against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, but since Big Jim decided to stand with LA Knight, he might be taken out of the event.

This might happen when The Vision members destroy him on the red brand. As Big Jim didn't take orders from Jey Uso, The YEET Master might decide not to help his real-life brother. As a result, WWE could write him off TV with an injury angle and rule him out of Wrestlepalooza.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications