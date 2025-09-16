3 Consequences Jimmy Uso could face for betraying Jey Uso on WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW witnessed more twists and turns in The Usos' storyline. Jey Uso told Jimmy Uso to refuse LA Knight for the main event match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.However, Big Jim refused to take orders from The YEET Master, citing that he doesn't have Ula Fala around his neck. The words from the Samoan Twin seem like a betrayal to the former World Heavyweight Champion, as he didn't expect Jimmy to stand against his own brother's will.In this article, we will discuss three consequences Big Jim could face for betraying The YEET Master on Monday Night RAW.#3. Jey Uso could turn on Jimmy UsoAnything WWE @AnythingWWELINKIt’s appears Jey uso was on the phone to Paul Heyman and will turn on jimmy at Wrestlepalozza #WWERawOne of the major outcomes Jimmy could face for his actions is Jey Uso turning on his real-life brother. The facial reaction of the Samoan twin clearly showed that he was disappointed with Big Jim teaming up with LA Knight.With Jey's changing behavior, he might turn his back on the former WWE Tag Team Champion and eventually become a heel. This could set the stage for another match between Jey and Jimmy in the Stamford-based promotion.#2. Roman Reigns may return to WWE and punish Jimmy UsoJimmy asserted that Jey can't give him orders because he doesn't have Ula Fala around his neck, which hints at the involvement of Roman Reigns in the near future. So, following Big Jim's actions, the Original Tribal Chief might come back to the company and punish Jimmy Uso for going against the family.Reigns is also not a friend of LA Knight and has a heated history with him. Considering this, the OTC can punish Jimmy and favor The YEET Master in this situation.#1. Jimmy Uso may be out of WWE Wrestlepalooza Cory @Cory_Hays407LINKJimmy Uso accepts LA Knight's offer #WWERAWWWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is the next premium live event of the company, and The Usos are already confirmed to be part of the show. Jey and Jimmy will team up against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, but since Big Jim decided to stand with LA Knight, he might be taken out of the event.This might happen when The Vision members destroy him on the red brand. As Big Jim didn't take orders from Jey Uso, The YEET Master might decide not to help his real-life brother. As a result, WWE could write him off TV with an injury angle and rule him out of Wrestlepalooza.