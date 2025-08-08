3 Consequences John Cena could face in WWE for turning back to a babyface

WWE Superstar John Cena turned babyface once again on the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of the 2025 SummerSlam. While the sudden manner in which he simply abandoned his heel persona was off-putting, fans still embraced their hero and cheered for him.

However, The Franchise Player lost the Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of The Summer in a Street Fight. However, this probably isn’t the end of his problems, as he could face the following three consequences for turning babyface again.

#3. The Rock could punish John Cena for failing him

The Rock had asked Cody Rhodes for his soul and to become his champion at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. When The American Nightmare refused, John Cena took up his offer and destroyed Cody Rhodes to prove his loyalty and turn heel. However, not only has The Never Seen 17 turned babyface again, he also pointed fingers at The Final Boss, calling his heel turn a bad idea.

The High Chief may not take this kindly and could punish The Franchise Player. The Rock could either physically attack Cena or get him crushed by some new lackeys. He could also abuse his power as a member of the board of directors of TKO to negatively impact Cena's farewell tour.

#2. Randy Orton could go after John Cena once again

John Cena had his first Undisputed Championship defense against Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash. Unlike his other feuds, the former 17-time world champion went personal against The Viper and talked about ruining the legacy of the Ortons along with pro wrestling.

The Franchise Player even insulted Bob Orton Jr. and Sr., saying that their contributions to pro wrestling were already naught. The Apex Predator was already hungry for a 15th world title, and these comments didn’t go down well with him.

He would have defeated Cena with a Punt Kick and even unlocked his Legend Killer persona, had R-Truth not interfered at the last minute to cost him the match. While Cena is a babyface again, Randy Orton can still go after him to demand the answers he may desperately need.

#1. Brock Lesnar could send John Cena into early retirement

John Cena took his time to process his loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, waiting in the ring, perhaps to speak to the crowd. However, before he could do anything, Brock Lesnar entered MetLife Stadium, returning to the company after a two-year hiatus.

Without warning, The Beast Incarnate entered the ring and picked up a battle-worn Cena, destroying him viciously with an F5. Lesnar made no statement before leaving, and when The Franchise Player was exiting the arena, he looked distressed and also asked the backstage crew to cut his music as he walked back in silence.

Notably, Brock Lesnar has a 4-2 head-to-head lead against John Cena. Moreover, the record-setting 17-time WWE world champ won one of his matches via DQ, while losing one of them after suffering 16 suplexes from Lesnar.

The return of The Beast Incarnate seems to have taken a toll on Cena already. If the former three-time Universal Champion keeps this up, he could even force Cena to cut his retirement tour short via multiple ambushes and a punishing match later on. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Never Seen 17.

