John Cena needs to sit down with Triple H to discuss a serious issue regarding his WWE farewell tour

John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at the 2025 SummerSlam. The Franchise Player was then attacked by Brock Lesnar, who ended his long hiatus and dropped The Never Seen 17 with an F5.

Thus, the record-setting 17-time World Champion is now going to face The Beast Incarnate. Before things move forward with this feud, Cena needs to have a very serious meeting and discussion with Triple H:

The heel run that ruined his farewell tour

John Cena announced that he will be retiring from pro wrestling in July 2024, listing all the premium live events where he will participate for the last time. Fans were genuinely excited to support their hero and were delighted to see him win the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

However, The Franchise Player shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel after his Chamber win on the orders of The Rock. This didn’t just totally detach his character from the 25-year legacy he had built, but also saw him enter WrestleMania 41, his last ever, as a heel.

This ruined almost half his farewell tour since he now just has four months left before the year runs out. Moreover, his heel turn didn’t pay him any dividends. Instead, it devalued Cena’s record-setting 17th WWE World Championship win.

The carnage left behind by The Rock

The Rock always tries to insert himself into red-hot storylines. This was seen last year when he tried to hijack Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed Championship match spot at WrestleMania XL and supersede his second consecutive Royal Rumble win. The Brahma Bull only backed out when this resulted in massive backlash from the fans.

Improvising, The High Chief introduced the character of The Final Boss to become the biggest obstacle in the path of The American Nightmare. But this paid great dividends as it added a lot of value to Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed Championship win and the completion of his story.

However, instead of an improvisation or value-addition, The Rock’s influence tarnished John Cena’s farewell tour. The People’s Champ was the reason behind Cena’s heel turn. However, while The Final Boss inserted himself into yet another big, but experimental storyline, he didn’t follow through with more appearances.

Instead, the Triple H-led creative used rapping megastar Travis Scott as Rock's proxy to help The Franchise Player, which just made things plummet even further. The Leader of the Cenation now needs to ask Triple H to keep The Rock permanently away from messing up his farewell tour any further, even if he does decide to show up in the future.

John Cena's sudden babyface turn

John Cena reverting to a babyface was something every fan expected. However, the execution of yet another pivot moment in his retirement tour was definitely bad and lazy. It was good that The Franchise Player openly, but subtly, pointed fingers at The Rock, and also called out the involvement of Travis Scott. However, the babyface turn came with just one promo, and just before his eventual defeat as the Undisputed Champion.

It would have been better to make John Cena babyface and then allow him to defend the title as a good guy for a match or two before dropping it. Additionally, instead of leaning into his babyface character and speaking to the crowd after his title loss, Cena has been tossed into a new feud with the returning Brock Lesnar.

All of this is ruining the charm of The Never Seen 17’s final days in WWE. If he doesn’t speak to Triple H and demands better storytelling for his farewell tour, he could end up in the same boat as Bill Goldberg.

