Is 10-time WWE world champion responsible for John Cena's babyface turn? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar John Cena had turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber. The Franchise Player then went on to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed Championship. After crushing several superstars as a heel and promising to ruin pro wrestling, The Never Seen 17 suddenly turned babyface on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Interestingly, there is a chance that The Rock could be the man behind this sudden character change.The Undisputed Champion revealed that he made a mistake by buying into “someone’s” crazy idea to create a shocking TV moment by turning heel, but it gained him nothing. He even said that he didn’t want to ruin pro wrestling because he loved it. He also said that he wanted to take the championship belt home to prevent fans from forgetting about him. This someone could easily be The Rock.The Final Boss had asked Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to him and be his champion. When The American Nightmare refused, The High Chief gestured for John Cena to attack him, causing The Franchise Player to turn heel. Before this, The Rock had suddenly turned babyface at RAW’s Netflix debut and had tried to be friends with Rhodes. After Cena’s heel turn, however, the former 10-time World Champ hasn’t been seen on any WWE show.Due to this, the feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena has been progressing without him. It seems that the High Chief's absence will no longer influence this feud. Owing to this, Cena has seemed to choose to live by his code of hustle, loyalty, and respect once again.The WWE Universe gave John Cena a standing ovationAlmost as soon as John Cena confessed, the crowd that had welcomed him with “John Cena Su**s” chants cheered and roared for him. Hyped up, Cena asked Cody Rhodes if he could hear the fans chanting for him. The Leader of Cenation then promised that he would bring his best to the 2025 SummerSlam to face The American Nightmare.This wasn’t all. The Franchise Player even said his catchphrases that energized the WWE Universe further, causing them to give Cena a standing ovation.Cody Rhodes joined the celebration and welcomed the Never Seen 17 back, and the two of them opened beer cans in the middle of the ring. Now, Cena and Rhodes will see each other at the Biggest Party of the Summer in a Street Fight match. It would be interesting to see who exits SummerSlam with the Undisputed Championship on their shoulder.