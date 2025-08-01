3 Reasons why 40-year-old WWE star should be the one to dethrone John Cena as Undisputed Champion

WWE Superstar John Cena seemingly has an iron grip on the Undisputed Championship. The Franchise Player instantly defused Seth Rollins’ plan to cash in his Money in the Bank contract by attacking the referee brought along by The Visionary at Night of Champions. This showcased that Cena was several steps ahead of one of the company’s biggest masterminds. So, who will eventually get to dethrone the record-setting 17-time world champion? Here are three reasons why Cody Rhodes should be the man to pluck the title away from John Cena.#3 Cody Rhodes has a definitive storyline against John CenaCody Rhodes won the Undisputed Championship by ending Roman Reigns’ 1316-day run at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare had finally finished his story after chasing the top gold for his entire career. The former AEW star had been on a quest towards the title since his return to WWE, securing two consecutive Royal Rumble victories on his way to capturing the prize.While Cody Rhodes was highly over with the crowd, John Cena announced his retirement tour. This caused many fans to want to see their hero lift yet another world title and end his longstanding tie with Ric Flair. The Franchise Player then went on to win the Elimination Chamber.Rhodes entered the arena to congratulate the Leader of the Cenation on his victory and shook his hand after the Chamber match. But this camaraderie soon got ruptured as Cena turned heel on the orders of The Rock, after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss. A month later, with some help from rapping megastar Travis Scott, the Franchise Player made history by becoming a 17-time WWE world champion.While Cody Rhodes stayed away for a while following this loss, he has come back as a different version of himself. He defeated one of his biggest friends, Jey Uso, and his mentor and longtime friend, Randy Orton, to win the King of the Ring Tournament.He also forcefully made Cena sign the contract for a title defense at SummerSlam, after hitting The Franchise Player in the face with the Undisputed title. Thus, The American Nightmare has a definitive and intertwined storyline alongside Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, which makes him the perfect candidate to succeed him as the new champ.#2 Cody Rhodes enjoys immense fan supportOn the Road to WrestleMania XL, The Rock tried to insult the fans of Cody Rhodes by calling them “Cody Crybabies.” The result? Fans embraced the new nickname and used it on social media despite the popularity The Final Boss was commanding at the moment. The momentum didn’t die despite The American Nightmare facing the same opponents multiple times during his title run.Owing to this popularity and support from the fans, WWE should put the Undisputed Championship on the 40-year-old wrestler’s shoulder once again. The other options on the roster, which include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, etc., wouldn’t be as credible as Rhodes to dethrone John Cena. However, they would be great future opponents for The American Nightmare.#1 Cody Rhodes still has unfinished business with top WWE namesCody Rhodes still has a long list of opponents he can have great title defense matches against. This includes the former Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns. The OTC and The American Nightmare did a promo in the Georgia Tech football stadium, talking about a temporary truce for Bad Blood 2024. The two stars then defeated Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at the Atlanta PLE.The promo specifically talked about how The Head of the Table will return for his title. Aside from this, The Rock is also an opponent who is yet to be surpassed by Rhodes. The Final Boss tormented The American Nightmare for the entirety of Road to WrestleMania XL and became a driving force in the 40-year-old losing the Undisputed Championship to John Cena.Lastly, Randy Orton could turn on Cody Rhodes and bring back his Legend Killer persona. The Apex Predator almost landed a Punt Kick on The American Nightmare in the KOTR finals. Since the voices in his head are back, it won’t be long till The Viper pulls the trigger on Rhodes, especially since he desperately wants a 15th WWE world title. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.