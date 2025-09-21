3 Consequences for Paul Heyman in WWE for reuniting with Brock Lesnar behind Seth Rollins’ back

By Love Verma
Published Sep 21, 2025 01:25 GMT
WWE
Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar reunited at Wrestlepalooza [Image credits: WWE on X]

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman reunited at WWE Wrestlepalooza, but this decision might backfire on The Oracle soon. The WWE Hall of Famer is part of the Seth Rollins-led Vision, and his reunion with The Beast could put him in trouble.

Heyman might face major consequences for reconciling with Lesnar behind The Visionary's back. This article will focus on three consequences Heyman can face for his actions at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live event.

#3. Seth Rollins could officially replace Paul Heyman with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

One of the major setbacks Heyman might face after his reunion with Brock Lesnar could be being replaced in The Vision. The World Heavyweight Champion might replace The Oracle with his real-life wife, Becky Lynch, who joined the heel faction at WWE Clash in Paris.

Lynch might not only work as a member of The Vision but also take over Heyman's position in the faction. Becky is already the Women's Intercontinental Champion, and giving her Heyman's role in The Vision could be a great way to utilize her on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could take him out of the faction

After introducing Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Paul Heyman accompanied Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for their match against The Usos. Despite this, Breakker and Reed might excommunicate Heyman from the group on the orders of Seth Rollins.

Previously, Heyman was kicked out of the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline when he refused to put Ula Fala around Sikoa's neck and acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief. Similarly, he might get thrown out of The Vision as a consequence following a brutal beatdown.

#1. Heyman could face The Usos as a punishment

The Usos suffered a loss at the premium live event, but the actions of Paul Heyman might lead to an unexpected twist. To test Heyman's loyalty to The Vision, Rollins might put him in a difficult situation. The Hall of Famer might be forced to face the Samoan twins in a handicap match as a punishment.

In the past, Heyman has been forced to wrestle in some physical matches. To see whether he still follows his command, Seth may put The Oracle in a similar situation. If the former Wiseman refuses to compete, Rollins might punish him further.

bell-icon Manage notifications