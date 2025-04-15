3 Consequences Roman Reigns could face for laying hands on Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

The final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41 concluded with Seth Rollins standing tall against CM Punk and Roman Reigns. This moment unfolded when Reigns and his Wiseman were confronted by The Visionary, who tried to expose Heyman to his former Shield member.

The OTC first targeted Rollins and then turned its attention to the Special Counsel, resulting in a brawl involving CM Punk, Reigns, and Seth. Ultimately, The Visionary delivered a curb stomp to both stars and then stared down the Hall of Famer.

In this article, we will discuss three consequences the Original Tribal Chief could face for laying hands on Paul Heyman on WWE RAW before 'Mania.

#3. Paul Heyman may officially turn against Roman Reigns

One of the major consequences the Original Tribal Chief could face for laying hands on Heyman is that Paul might officially turn against Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 41, the Special Counsel will align with CM Punk, but he has still affirmed his loyalty to the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

After Reigns' actions, Heyman may reconsider his loyalty and officially turn against the Head of the Table for attacking him during WWE RAW before WrestleMania. This scenario could unfold at The Showcase of the Immortals, where the OTC might be inches away from victory before Paul Heyman costs him the match and turns against him.

#2. It could lead to a Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk singles rivalry in WWE

When the OTC laid hands on Paul Heyman, The Voice of the Voiceless came to his rescue. This demonstrates that The Second City Saint has a significant concern for the Hall of Famer. If, even after WrestleMania, The Wiseman chooses to align with CM Punk, this assault on RAW could ignite a future singles rivalry between Reigns and Punk.

Post Mania, WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE could be the ideal location for a battle between these two stars.

#1. The OTC may introduce a new Wiseman soon

Roman Reigns' actions suggest that he no longer trusts Paul Heyman. Feeling betrayed, he decided to confront him physically. As a result, fans may soon see Roman introducing a new Wiseman to replace Heyman.

In a possible scenario, the OTC may dismiss the Hall of Famer from his role in the new Bloodline and eventually announce a replacement. Some potential candidates for the new Wiseman position could include Rikishi or Jimmy Uso, among others.

