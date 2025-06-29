3 Consequences Seth Rollins could face for costing CM Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship

Seth Rollins did what was expected of him at WWE Night of Champions. The Visionary tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during John Cena's match against CM Punk. However, Cena was clever enough to thwart Rollins' attempt by taking out the referee Rollins had called out.

The Visionary, however, partially achieved what he intended to in his outing. He hit his arch-rival CM Punk with the briefcase when Punk was about to give a GTS to Cena. Rollins then delivered a Curb Stomp to Punk. This allowed Cena to capitalize by throwing out Rollins, scoring the pinfall, and retaining his title. While he may not have been able to win the Undisputed WWE Championship himself, Rollins didn't allow CM Punk to win it either.

This marks another major chapter between Punk and Rollins, and it could lead to a match between the two. It was Punk's last chance against John Cena, and he couldn't win it because of Seth Rollins. The Best in the World is bound to wreak havoc on Seth and company in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Therefore, this listicle will look at three possible consequences for Seth Rollins for costing Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#3. CM Punk could cost Seth Rollins his WWE Money in the Bank cash-in

The best revenge for CM Punk could be costing Rollins his Money in the Bank contract by attacking him during a cash-in. The Visionary is looking to successfully cash in the contract for the second time in his career, and it seems only CM Punk can thwart his plans.

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam in August, and Seth Rollins might try to cash in then. CM Punk could then come out and cost Seth Rollins his cash-in attempt, denying him the chance to win a world title.

#2. CM Punk might take out his faction members backstage

CM Punk can also devise a plan to secretly take out Seth Rollins' teammates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, backstage. The two always end up backing The Visionary and doing his bidding. At Night of Champions as well, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed wreaked havoc and attacked Punk, clearing the path for Rollins.

CM Punk could either form a team to take out the duo, or he could do it himself secretly. After injuring both of them and forcing them out of action for months, Punk can then exact revenge on Seth Rollins.

#1. Adam Pearce might suspend Seth Rollins

Another consequence for Seth Rollins could be WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, suspending Rollins for his actions at Night of Champions. The Architect didn't try to cash in his briefcase all by himself, but had also brought in Breakker and Reed to help him out. He also caused a mess in the main event of a premium live event, which might force Pearce to take action.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk responds to Seth Rollins and company costing him his title match on this week's RAW.

