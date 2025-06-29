3 Reasons why Seth Rollins failed to cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins tried his best to leave Night of Champions as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but his plans did not materialize. The Visionary arrived during the main event match with his crew. However, Cena retained his gold after taking out Rollins and Bronson Reed.

Ad

Rollins' failed cash-in attempt surprised many fans, as it seemed like a perfect moment for him to seize the opportunity and become champion. With Roman Reigns nowhere to be seen in Riyadh, the path was clear for The Visionary to become world champion.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Seth Rollins failed to cash in his MITB contract at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

#3. John Cena attacked an official

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the biggest reasons why Rollins failed in his cash-in attempt was John Cena. When his heel group destroyed CM Punk, The Visionary called Charles Robinson to the ring to officiate the bout.

The Architect's plans were spoiled by The Franchise Player, who attacked Robinson at ringside before he could enter the ring. If Cena hadn't stopped the referee, Rollins might have successfully cashed in his contract at Night of Champions 2025.

Ad

#2. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were taken out

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins had a huge numbers advantage when he showed up to cash in his contract. However, The Architect fell short after Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were taken out. This happened when Penta and Sami Zayn interrupted the main event match.

If The Dog of WWE and The Auszilla had been there with Rollins, it wouldn't have been easy for John Cena to steal the victory. Reed and Breakker's inability to deal with the babyfaces and Cena had a role in Rollins' failed cash-in attempt.

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in might take place at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his MITB contract at Night of Champions, but it seems that WWE never planned to go ahead with it. It was probably done to make the main event match even more compelling.

SummerSlam 2025 is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion. The Triple H-led creative team may have plans to book Rollins' MITB cash-in at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

What happened at Night of Champions was only a glimpse, and the real angle will likely unfold at SummerSlam this year. This could be why The Architect had a failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt at the recently concluded show in Riyadh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!