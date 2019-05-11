×
3 controversial things WWE could be planning for Money in the Bank 2019

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
286   //    11 May 2019, 19:05 IST

We could be in for a wild ride on May 19
We could be in for a wild ride on May 19

The highly-anticipated Money In the Bank pay-per-view is just one week away; with the show just around the corner, WWE is not leaving any stone unturned in hyping the event.

Well, as of now, WWE has already announced a total of 10 high profile matches (including the kick-off show) featuring some of the stalwarts on both rosters. Be it The Phenomenal AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, Becky Lynch pulling double duty against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair in separate matches, or the men's and women's MITB ladder matches - all have left the WWE fans eager for the pay-per-view.

Given a few of the matches seem predictable, plus the recent turn of events, we could be in for a few shockers on May 19. Keeping SummerSlam 2019 in mind, WWE could make a few controversial booking decisions to add that element of surprise to the pay-per-view.

In this article, we are going to discuss the same. So, without further ado, let's take a look at 3 controversial decisions WWE could be planning for Money In the Bank.

#3 Rey Mysterio's son Dominik distracts Samoa Joe to help his father become the new US champion

WWE has been building up for something like this.
WWE has been building up for something like this.

While Rey Mysterio has been feuding with Samoa Joe for the US title since WrestleMania 35, WWE has added a new dimension in the feud by introducing his son, Dominik, in the form of backstage appearances and celebrations of his father's win over Joe two weeks ago.

Furthermore, if rumors are to be believed, he has signed a contract with WWE and the company has an angle set up for setting the stage for Dominik's in-ring debut; he could be even wrestling alongside his father sooner than later.

Thus, WWE could have Dominik help his father win the US title to lay down the foundation for that angle at Money in the Bank. Also, given how Samoa Joe confronted Dominik backstage last week on RAW, it would be fitting for him to pay a surprise visit during the US title match to cost Joe the title.


