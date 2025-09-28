3 Crown Jewel 2025 matches canceled by WWE

WWE Crown Jewel is around the corner, and the fans have been waiting for the action to kick off in Australia. Several major matches have been made official for the PLE, and among them marks another final appearance for John Cena on his Farewell Tour.

While the company has booked some massive showdowns for the premium live event, the card has seemingly changed its course from what was rumored to take place. WWE has teased a number of different matches for their return to Australia, and fans have been excited to witness the action unfold. However, even after hinting at a few matches, the card completely changed its course, and some different matches have not been made official.

Let’s check out a few matches that the company had teased but ended up replacing them with different showdowns altogether.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs Asuka

For weeks now, WWE has been teasing a massive feud between Rhea Ripley and Asuka, and a massive showdown between them was speculated to take place at Crown Jewel. After a number of backstage interactions, fans were ready to see both women collide.

However, the course of the feud changed last week on RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow finally turned on her friend Iyo Sky, leaving the world talking, and fans are now expecting a tag team showdown featuring Ripley and Sky against the Kabuki Warrior. This has shifted the course of the storyline and seemingly canceled a singles match between Ripley and Asuka.

#2. Seth Rollins vs CM Punk (WWE World Heavyweight Championship match)

After the massive mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, with CM Punk and AJ Lee picking a big victory, Seth Rollins was expected to go after the Voice of the Voiceless, avenging his and his wife’s loss at the PLE. Fans expected their showdown to be the final one to put an end to their rivalry and finally crown the ultimate winner of the feud.

However, the company confirmed the Crown Jewel Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for the PLE in Australia. While the WWE Universe has been excited to see this masterclass rivalry once again, this has ended up being a distraction in the Rollins vs Punk story.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs John Cena II

John Cena’s final appearance in Indianapolis ended up being a nightmare after Brock Lesnar decimated the star and pinned him to leave Wrestlepalooza as the winner. The match ended in quite a surprising fashion, completely burying Cena and leaving him bruised up, with fans wondering what’s next.

Millions around the world expected WWE further to confirm another showdown between both veterans at Crown Jewel, but the company had different plans. Just a couple of posts on Twitter/X ended up making Cena vs AJ Styles official for Crown Jewel, canceling the supposed plans for a showdown between the Greatest of All Time and the Beast Incarnate. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

