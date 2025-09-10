  • home icon
3 Current superstars who have ‘kids’ in WWE

By Love Verma
Published Sep 10, 2025 04:35 GMT
WWE
There are major WWE stars who have 'kids' in WWE. [Image credits: Stars' X accounts]

WWE Superstars share close bonds with fellow stars, but there were instances where the stars marked the young talents as their 'kids.' The word 'kids' here does not refer to being the biological parent and children, but rather to acknowledgment from stars or the audience.

In this article, we will discuss three current WWE Superstars who have 'kids' in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez

The bond between AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez is one of the best examples of this situation. There are multiple instances where the Judgment Day member marked the former Divas Champion as a mother. Both the Trailblazer and Perez share a close bond.

Even the two stars have been close to each other for a decade now. When the veteran star made her return on recent SmackDown, Roxanne also shared her reaction on Twitter (X) account by referring to AJ Lee as 'Mommy,' which confirmed their non-biological relationship of mother and daughter.

#2. Seth Rollins and Nathan Frazer

WWE star Seth Rollins and Nathan Frazer are another name in this list, as The Visionary trained Nathan under his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. The 27-year-old star considers the World Heavyweight Champion as his 'wrestling dad'.

This is evident from his reaction to a compilation video released by WWE in 2022. Here, Nathan took his official Twitter (X) account and tagged Seth Rollins by referring to the video 'Like father, like son.'

This confirms that he marked The Visionary as a father figure in wrestling.

#1. WWE legendary star Randy Orton & Myles Borne

Soon after making his debut in the NXT brand, Myles Borne instantly got the attention of the audience due to his resemblance to Randy Orton. Myles appears to be the younger version of the Legend Killer, and fans can't stop comparing them.

He even posted a photo with the Apex Predator on his X account, which gained massive traction from the fans. Additionally, the company also took advantage of this buzz when the veteran once engaged in a backstage segment with Borne in the Black and Silver brand.

With so many similarities, the WWE Universe often marks Orton and Myles as the 'father and son' wrestling duo. Even many believe that in the near future, Borne may re-form the legacy of The Viper and will emerge as a perfect guy to replace the legend in the near future.

