3 Current WWE stars who want to face Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television since August 2023. However, his absence hasn't prevented a few current superstars from expressing their interest in sharing the ring with The Beast.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE television at the 2023 SummerSlam, where he lost against Cody Rhodes. The following year, he was seemingly referenced in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Earlier this year, he was named in the amended lawsuit. Although superstars have been more open to referencing him in interviews and weekly shows compared to previous months, there is still no sign of The Beast Incarnate's return. Still, if he does return, the creative team can book him in some interesting matches.

In this list, we will look at three current WWE Superstars who want to face Brock Lesnar:

#3. Oba Femi says his dream showdown with Brock Lesnar can be the main event of a show

One of the rising stars in NXT today is Oba Femi, who is not just physically impressive but also has the skills to back up his menacing character. The 27-year-old has proven his dominance on the developmental brand and is primed to face legendary superstars once he debuts on the main roster. Interestingly, one name The Ruler wants to face is Brock Lesnar.

In a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the reigning NXT Champion noted that his potential match against The Beast would sell tickets, claiming that it would be "carnage!" He added that it would be the main event of whatever show it would be on.

#2. Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is a dream match many want to see

Gunther is one man on the main roster whom many don't want to cross. The Ring General is one of the most dominant and physical wrestlers going around, and many think he can match well with The Beast Incarnate. Interestingly, the Austrian also thinks the same.

In a May 2024 interview with Mail Sport, the former World Heavyweight Champion noted that he considered Lesnar his final boss. The RAW star added that he was ready to challenge Brock, noting that the reaction they received during their face-off during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble confirmed that fans also wanted to see them lock horns inside the squared circle.

#1. Karrion Kross previously expressed his interest in facing Brock Lesnar

In a 2020 interview with The Gorilla Position, Karrion Kross was asked who he would want to face at WrestleMania, and he answered that it would be Lesnar. Kross noted that Brock was the measuring stick, adding that The Beast could draw fans and media attention to any event due to his mainstream popularity.

It has been five years since this comment was made, and it will be interesting to note if The Herald of Doomsday still feels the same way now.

